What Data Shows About BJP's Bengal Sweep Amid Tight Contests In Many Seats

The West Bengal assembly election produced an outcome few had anticipated. While exit polls had hinted at a shift, the scale of the result went beyond expectations, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turning the tables. The BJP secured 207 of the 294 assembly seats, putting it on course to form the government. One seat, Falta, went for a re-poll, with its result scheduled for May 24.

In contrast, the Trinamool Congress, which has governed West Bengal since 2011, finished with 80 seats, marking a sharp decline from its previous dominance. The shift is striking when compared with the 2021 assembly elections, where the BJP won only 77 seats. The 2026 verdict signals a decisive change in the state's political landscape, reflecting a consolidation of the anti-incumbency vote in the BJP's favour.

Tight Seats

Alongside the overall shift in power, the West Bengal election was also marked by closely-fought contests in several constituencies, particularly in direct BJP-Trinamool face-offs. Seats such as Rajarhat New Town, Satgachhia, Raina, Jangipara and Indus witnessed tight races, underlining how competitive the contest remained even as the broader mandate swung decisively.

In Rajarhat New Town, Piyush Kanodia of the BJP held off a strong challenge from Tapash Chatterjee with a margin of 316. The remaining four constituencies - Satgachhia, Raina, Jangipara and Indus, were won by the BJP, each against Trinamool candidates.

These close contests highlight that despite the BJP's sweeping seat tally, several key battles across urban and rural Bengal were decided by narrow margins, reflecting an intensely competitive electoral landscape.