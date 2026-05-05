Bengal Rejects 63% Of Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet, Anti-Incumbency In Focus

Out of 35 ministers from the Trinamool Congress government of who contested the 2026 West Bengal elections, 22 have been defeated including the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself in her own constituency.

A staggering 63 per cent of the cabinet could not win their own seats. That is a direct rejection of the leadership that governed the state.

Voters have not just voted against candidates, they have rejected the leadership core of the All India Trinamool Congress.

What makes this even more significant is the profile of those who lost. Ministers handling critical portfolios such as women and child development, industry, housing, power, education, transport and backward classes have all been turned away by the electorate.

This is a sweeping, structural rejection of Trinamool Congress's governance model by the people of West Bengal.

22 TMC Ministers Who Lost 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections:

1. Mamata Banerjee (Chief Minister) - Bhabanipur (159)

2. Aroop Biswas (Housing, Power) - Tollygunge (152)

3. Bratya Basu (Higher Education, School Education) - Dum Dum (114)

4. Chandrima Bhattacharya (Environment, Finance, Programme Monitoring) - Dum Dum Uttar (110)

5. Shashi Panja (Industry, Commerce and Enterprises; Women and Child Development and Social Welfare) - Shyampukur (166)

6. Sujit Bose (Fire and Emergency Services) - Bidhannagar (116)

7. Indranil Sen (Technical Education, Training and Skill Development; Tourism) - Chandannagar (189)

8. Becharam Manna (Agricultural Marketing) - Singur (188)

9. Swapan Debnath (Animal Resources Development) - Purbasthali Dakshin (268)

10. Bulu Chik Baraik (Backward Classes Welfare, Tribal Development) - Mal (20)

11. Pradip Kr. Mazumdar (Co-operation, Panchayats and Rural Development) - Durgapur Purba (276)

12. Birbaha Hansda (Forests, Self Help Group and Self Employment) - Binpur (237)

13. Manas Ranjan Bhunia (Irrigation and Waterways, Water Resources Investigation and Development) - Sabang (226)

14. Moloy Ghatak (Labour) - Asansol Uttar (281)

15. Siddiqullah Choudhury (Mass Education Extension and Library Services) - Monteswar (263)

16. Udayan Guha (North Bengal Development) - Dinhata (7)

17. Sandhyarani Tudu (Paschimanchal Unnayan Affairs) - Manbazar (243)

18. Bankim Chandra Hazra (Sundarban Affairs) - Sagar (132)

19. Ujjal Biswas (Science and Technology and Bio-Technology) - Krishnanagar Dakshin (85)

20. Snehasis Chakraborty (Transport) - Jangipara (195)

21. Srikant Mahato - Minister of State (Consumer Affairs) - Salboni (234)

22. Satyajit Barman - Minister of State (School Education) - Hemtabad (33)

Trinamool Congress's minister for Industry Commerce and Enterprises Sashi Panja lost the Shyampukur constituency, to BJP's Purnima Chakraborty by 14,600+ votes.

Former TMC minister Nirmal Majhi lost Goghat seat to BJP's Prasanta Digar by over 49,500 votes.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha from TMC lost the Dinhata seat by 17,400+ votes against BJP's Ajay Ray.

TMC Minister, senior leader and state President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Siddiqullah Chowdhury, also a prominent minority face of the party, lost the Monteswar seat against BJP's Saikat Panja by huge 14,700+ votes.

West Bengal's Co-operation minister Pradip Majumdar lost the Durgapur Purba seat by massive 30,900+ votes against BJP's Chandra Sekhar Banerjee.

Senior TMC leader and Environment minister Chandrima Bhattacharya lost the Dum Dum Uttar seat to BJP's Sourav Sikdar by a margin of 26,400+ votes.