Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala's political future will be decided today as counting begins for the Assembly elections held on April 9, marking the end of a high-stakes contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The outcome is significant for all three alliances as they look to strengthen their presence in the state's changing political landscape.
The state has over 2 crore registered voters, with a turnout of 79.63% recorded across its 140 Assembly constituencies. A total of 883 candidates contested for these seats.
Counting will take place at 140 centres located across 43 venues, with the process set to start at 8:00 am.
Here Are The Kerala Elections 2026 Results Live Updates:
Kerala Poll Results Live: Kerala's Political Future To Be Decided Today, Close Contest Likely: 10 Points
The UDF will aim for a major improvement from the 41 seats it won in the 2021 assembly election, with some exit polls projecting 80-90 seats.
The ruling LDF pointed at forecasts of a close contest and remained hopeful of retaining power for a third consecutive term. Though matching its 2021 tally of 99 seats appears unlikely, the LDF expects to win 75-80 seats, claiming that the government's development initiatives will translate into votes.
Kerala Poll Results Live: Assembly Election Results 2026: Timing, Live Coverage And Where To Watch
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the results of the Assembly elections 2026 in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry on May 4.
Counting of votes is expected to start early in the morning at 8 am under tight security arrangements, and the results are likely to be out by the end of the day. Trends are likely to emerge within the first few hours.
Kerala Poll Results Live: Kerala Leaders Express Confidence Ahead Of Assembly Election Results
Political leaders and candidates across party lines on Sunday expressed confidence of victory ahead of the Kerala Assembly election results on May 4.
Speaking to reporters, Kerala Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the situation was favourable for the CPI(M)-led LDF across the state.
"There will be a good victory for the LDF in Beypore as well as across Kerala," he said.
"We did not merely make promises but implemented them. The government stood with the people on their issues. There were no communal riots. People have realised this and want the LDF to continue," he said.
Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan, who was present in his constituency (North Paravoor) on Sunday, declined to comment and said he would speak after the results were announced.
Former Union minister and BJP leader V Muraleedharan, contesting from Kazhakootam constituency, said feedback from voters indicated growing support for the BJP-led NDA.
(PTI)
Kerala Poll Results Live: EVM Counting Process
Votes recorded in EVMs from up to 14 polling stations will be counted in each round. Officials said a clear trend or broad picture of the results is expected to emerge by the afternoon.
Kerala Poll Results Live: Postal Ballots Counting First
Postal ballots, which make up about 1.36% of the total votes cast, will be counted before the EVM votes. Special counting tables have been set up for this purpose, with each table handling up to 500 ballots under the supervision of an assistant returning officer.
Kerala Poll Results Live: Tight Security Arrangements
Tight security measures have been put in place for the counting process. A total of 25 companies of central forces, along with state police personnel, have been deployed to guard the counting centres. Officials said a total of 15,464 personnel have been deployed for the counting process. This includes 140 returning officers, 1,340 additional returning officers, 4,208 micro observers, 4,208 counting supervisors, and 5,563 counting assistants.