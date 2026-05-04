Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala's political future will be decided today as counting begins for the Assembly elections held on April 9, marking the end of a high-stakes contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The outcome is significant for all three alliances as they look to strengthen their presence in the state's changing political landscape.

The state has over 2 crore registered voters, with a turnout of 79.63% recorded across its 140 Assembly constituencies. A total of 883 candidates contested for these seats.

Counting will take place at 140 centres located across 43 venues, with the process set to start at 8:00 am.

Here Are The Kerala Elections 2026 Results Live Updates: