TVK's VS Babu A Giantkiller? MK Stalin Trails From Kolathur Seat

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is currently trailing from his stronghold, the Kolathur seat, after the initial rounds of counting of votes polled in the April 23 state assembly elections.

Stalin, who is seeking a second straight term, is trailing Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's VS Babu by more than 1,200 votes. AIADMK candidate R Santhanakrishnan is currently in the third position.

Kolathur is a seat that the DMK president has held since 2011. In 2021, Stalin had won the seat by a margin of 70,384 votes against AIADMK's Aadhi Rajaram, who is now contesting the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency and is currently leading over Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Babu is currently the joint general secretary of debutant TVK, which was launched by actor Vijay to take on the DMK and AIADMK.

TVK Surprise For DMK, AIADMK In Tamil Nadu Elections

The TVK looks set to deal a big blow to the ruling DMK and the main opposition party, AIADMK. As per the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, Vijay's party is currently ahead in 85 of the state's 234 seats.

The AIADMK, which formed an alliance with the BJP seeking to return to power, is leading in 61 seats. The DMK is ahead in 35 seats.