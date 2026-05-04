How Vijay Made A Blockbuster Debut In Politics By Not Repeating Kamal Haasan's Mistake

Vijay looks set to become another actor from Tamil Nadu to make a blockbuster debut in politics. His party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was on course for a surprise electoral show, leading in more than 100 seats after several rounds of counting of votes polled in the April 23 state assembly elections.

Vijay will join the likes of MGR and Jayalalithaa as the stars who made it big in the political firmament in Tamil Nadu. He also didn't repeat the mistakes of actors like Kamal Haasan and Vijayakanth, who had entered Tamil Nadu politics but couldn't leave their marks.

Kamal Haasan And His Attempts In Tamil Nadu Politics

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan launched Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in 2017, projecting it as a clean and corruption-free alternative to Dravidian and national parties. The party, however, failed to open its account in the 2019 Lok Sabha and secured just 4 per cent of the total votes polled in Tamil Nadu.

Kamal Haasan during a rally ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election polls

In the 2021 assembly elections, the party fielded candidates across the state but failed to win any seats. The party polled only about 2 per cent of the votes. Haasan, now aged 71, also lost from Coimbatore to the BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the MNM did not contest and aligned with the DMK, declaring that it was "the need of the hour to fight the BJP". Following the DMK's sweeping victory, Haasan was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the party.

The party didn't contest the 2026 assembly polls and backed Chief Minister MK Stalin's DMK.

It is believed that Haasan could not deliver in elections because of his approach that involved simultaneously being active in films and politics.

Vijay To Retire From Films

When Vijay launched the TVK in 2024, he had announced that he would retire from films and focus solely on politics.

He had said his last film would be "Jana Nayagan", which was scheduled to release in January but is currently embroiled in legal hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Vijay during a roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections

Vijay's TVK is currently ahead in 108 of the state's 234 seats.

Former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK is leading in 63 seats, while the ruling DMK is ahead in 41.

If the trends maintain, Vijay, who is leading from both his seats -- Tiruchi (East) and Perambur -- could as well ensure the biggest electoral upset in Tamil Nadu.