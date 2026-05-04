How <i>Appadi Podu</i>, Vijay And Trisha's Hit <i>Ghilli</i> Song, Became Tamil Nadu's 'Mood' On Election Result Day

Tamil Nadu's election result day didn't just bring political drama; it came with a ready-made soundtrack. As trends began tilting in favour of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, social media wasn't echoing campaign chants.

Instead, it was listening to Appadi Podu - the cult hit from Ghilli featuring Trisha Krishnan with Vijay.

A Viral Comeback No One Saw Coming

As counting trends began favouring TVK (leading in over 100 seats, while Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam trails), fans didn't just celebrate with political slogans. They reached for nostalgia.

One viral post perfectly captured the crossover moment: "Today is Trisha Krishnan's birthday and her "special friend" TVK Vijay is winning the Tamil Nadu elections. True "Appadi Podu" moment."

Today is Trisha Krishnan's birthday and her "special friend" TVK Vijay is winning the Tamil Nadu elections. True "Appadi Podu" moment.pic.twitter.com/NLgwzDWOBN — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) May 4, 2026

Another joked: "Schools will now teach Appadi podu in place of Neerarum Kadaludutha."

Schools will now teach Appadi podu in place of Neerarum Kadaludutha — bread (@pizzapurist) May 4, 2026

And the internet, being the internet, went even further: "Breaking: apdi podu to replace tamil thaai vaazhthu."

breaking: apdi podu to replace tamil thaai vaazhthu — Arshad Wahid (@vettichennaiguy) May 4, 2026

Some simply summed it up best: "Appadi Podu is not just a song today... it's the mood."

Appadi Podu is not just a song today… it's the mood — Naresh Goud Nani Thallapally (@NareshGoudNani5) May 4, 2026

Why Appadi Podu Still Hits Hard

Released in 2004, Appadi Podu isn't just another film song; it's a full-blown cultural memory. Sung by KK and Anuradha Sriram and composed by Vidyasagar, the track blends gaana-style street rhythms with a fast, infectious beat that makes it impossible to sit still.

The sequence appears in Ghilli at a rather unexpected moment, right after a serious conversation between Vijay's Velu and Trisha's Dhanalakshmi.

Vijay's electric dance moves, Trisha's charm, and their undeniable chemistry turned it into a mass favourite. Whether you understood Tamil or not didn't matter, the rhythm did all the talking.

What makes this resurgence even more fascinating is how seamlessly the song has slipped into a political moment.

One user quipped, "So we're going to have a CM who danced to Appadi Podu with his uhh future partner?"

So we're going to have a CM who danced to Appadi Podu with his uhh future partner? — G (@UnfriendlyPei) May 4, 2026

Another wrote, "Appadi podu song comment section to be flooded with "who is here after TN 2026 elections" now."

Appadi pode song comment section to be flooded with “who is here after TN 2026 elections” now — babu bisleri (@baabuOP) May 4, 2026

And honestly, they might not be wrong.

The timing couldn't be more cinematic. It's Trisha Krishnan's birthday. Vijay's party is on the brink of a historic debut victory. And fans, already emotionally charged, found the perfect outlet in a song that represents celebration at its loudest and happiest.

In a state where cinema and politics have always been deeply intertwined, this moment feels almost scripted. From MGR to Jayalalithaa, and now Vijay, the line between reel and real continues to blur.

ALSO READ: Trisha Gives Thumbs Up As She Leaves Vijay's Home Amid TVK's Lead In Tamil Nadu Polls, Watch