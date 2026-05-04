As Vijay Emerges <i>'Jana Nayagan'</i> In Tamil Nadu Polls, Vikram And Vijay Deverakonda Congratulate TVK Chief: "You Made History"

Several film industry figures on Monday congratulated actor Vijay after counting trends in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections showed his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), leading in 108 of the state's 234 seats.

As the leads became clear, actors from across the film industry took to social media to praise Vijay's electoral performance and wish him well for his political journey. Among those who shared messages were Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, Ravi Teja, Chiyaan Vikram, Kajal Aggarwal, and others.

What Celebrities Said

Actor Nani highlighted the underdog narrative behind Vijay's rise in politics and its resonance with voters. He wrote, "Congratulations @actorvijay sir. First doubted and then crowned. Happened at our home and now it's happening in our neighbouring home. Underdog winning is always absolute cinema ( or should I say absolute politics ?) :) Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu who have made their decision clear."

Congratulations @actorvijay sir.



First doubted and then crowned.

Happened at our home and now it's happening in our neighbouring home.



Underdog winning is always absolute cinema ( or should I say absolute politics ?) :)

Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu… — Nani (@NameisNani) May 4, 2026

Music composer GV Prakash Kumar described the outcome as historic in a message shared online. He wrote, "Congrats @TVKVijayHQ na . This is huge . And a historical victory. never before never after @actorvijay."

Congrats @TVKVijayHQ na . This is huge . And a historical victory 🔥 never before never after 🔥 @actorvijay — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) May 4, 2026

Actor Chiyaan Vikram shared an old photograph with Vijay and congratulated him, writing, "Congrats Nanba! You made history today."

Ravi Teja, who expressed belief in Vijay's political success, wrote, "Some things you just know will happen... and I truly believed this was one...Big congratulations on this massive win @actorvijay garu. Wishing you great success as you step into this powerful new phase. Keep leading from the front @TVKVijayHQ!!"

Some things you just know will happen… and I truly believed this was one...



Big congratulations on this massive win @actorvijay garu 🤗🤗🤗



Wishing you great success as you step into this powerful new phase. Keep leading from the front @TVKVijayHQ!! — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) May 4, 2026

Vijay Deverakonda congratulated both Vijay and the people of Tamil Nadu, acknowledging their participation in the democratic process. He wrote, "And NEW :) @actorvijay garu. My Admiration and congratulations to the people of Tamil Nadu for turning up so strongly to vote and take a stand for themselves. Wishing all the people of TN and the new CM all prosperity and collective growth. Excited to see this new Phase and Face of Tamil Politics @TVKVijayHQ"

And NEW :)@actorvijay garu



My Admiration and congratulations to the people of Tamil Nadu for turning up so strongly to vote and take a stand for themselves.



Wishing all the people of TN and the new CM all prosperity and collective growth. Excited to see this new Phase and Face… — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 4, 2026

Actor Kajal Aggarwal shared a detailed note praising Vijay's leadership and the public mandate. She wrote, "Naan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna maari" and today, the people have echoed it back with absolute conviction. Heartiest congratulations to @actorvijay on this spectacular and resounding victory! This moment is a true testament to your vision, your perseverance, and the unwavering love people have for you.

“Naan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna maari”

and today, the people have echoed it back with absolute conviction.



Heartiest congratulations to @actorvijay on this spectacular and resounding victory! This moment is a true testament to your vision, your perseverance, and… pic.twitter.com/labiTRQWHJ — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) May 4, 2026

The people of Tamil Nadu have spoken-loud, clear, and with immense pride. This isn't just a win, it's a celebration of a deep, powerful connection with millions.

Wishing you great strength and success as you step into this inspiring new chapter. May you bring the change so many are hoping for. Congratulations once again on this phenomenal achievement! @TVKVijayHQ."

Actor Sundeep Kishan also expressed his support, writing, "En Thalapathy Vetri Kondar. Congratulations Dear @actorvijay sir ..And thank you for doing it the right way. Love you,"

En Thalapathy Vetri Kondar ♥️

Congratulations Dear @actorvijay sir ..

And thank you for doing it the right way 🧿

Love you ♥️ — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) May 4, 2026

KVN Productions also took to their Instagram handle and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to our ‘Jana Nayagan', Thalapathy Vijay sir, on scripting history today against all odds. It is indeed a revolution and one that will echo for generations to come."

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a closely fought three-cornered contest between the ruling DMK, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the opposition AIADMK allied with the BJP, and a new political force led by actor Vijay through his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Also Read: Trisha, Celebrating 43rd Birthday Today, Reaches Vijay's Home In Chennai As TVK Leads Tamil Nadu Elections