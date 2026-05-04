Meghalaya 12th Result LIVE: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results 2026 today at 11 am. Students from Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams can access their Class 12 marksheets from the websites officially announced by the board. Candidates are advised to keep their admit card handy to enter their roll number as soon as the result download window becomes active.

The MBOSE conducted the HSSLC (Class 12) examinations from February 18 to March 13, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode. Last year, the MBOSE 12th results were released on May 5.

Official Websites To Check MBOSE 12th Marksheet

Check the result announcement portals as officially announced by the Meghalaya board.

Steps To Download Scorecard

Here is a guide for Meghalaya board Class 12 candidates to download their HSSLC marksheets.

Visit the official website of Meghalaya Examination Results, megresults.nic.in.

Click on the link titled 'Results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2026' based on your stream (Arts/Science/Commerce/Vocational)

Enter you roll number and the CAPTCHA code displayed on the scree

Click on the 'Submit' button

Download the result PDF

With official websites often becoming unresponsive on result day, MBOSE HSSLC candidates can visit the NDTV Education Portal to download their scorecards.

Along with declaration of Class 12 results, the Meghalaya board will also release the abstract of the results, highest marks subject-wise, and first twenty candidates in order of merit for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams.

MBOSE HSSLC 2026 Result LIVE, Track Latest Updates Here: