Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2026 Tomorrow: Check Release Time, Official Website, Login Details

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is all prepared to declare the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results 2026 tomorrow, May 4, as officially confirmed by the board. The HSSLC Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams' results will be released at 11 am at mbose.in. Class 12 students can also visit the NDTV Education Portal to download their HSSLC marksheets, avoiding heavy traffic on the official website.

List Of Websites To Download MBOSE 12th Result

Meghalaya board 12th candidates can check the list of websites announced by the board for result release below.

mbose.in

mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in

ndtv.com

Students can download their MBOSE result booklets from the above mentioned websites. It is important to note that there will be no display of results at the MBOSE Office in Shillong.

MBOSE Class 12 Result Login Details

Candidates must keep their MBOSE 12th admit card handy to enter the login details in the result download window. Based on official records, Class 12 students need to enter their roll number and the CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen to access their scorecards. Check the image of the result login window below.

The Meghalaya board will also release the abstract of the results, highest marks subject-wise, and first twenty candidates in order of merit for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams tomorrow at 11 am on the official result website, megresults.nic.in.

Last year, the MBOSE 12th results were released on May 5 for Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational streams.