Flier 'Vomited Twice' Before Jumping Off Moving Plane At Chennai Airport

Passengers on board a Sharjah-Chennai Air Arabia flight had a shock of their lives early this morning when a male passenger opened the emergency exit door and jumped out even as the aircraft was taxiing after landing at the Chennai International Airport.

According to airport officials, the incident took place shortly after touchdown, when the aircraft had exited the main runway and was moving slowly along a taxiway before coming to a complete halt. The sudden act caused panic among passengers and triggered an immediate security response.

A senior officer at Chennai International Airport confirmed the incident, stating, "Yes, the flight was still slowly on the move as he jumped out. There was no loss of life or damage to the aircraft."

The officer also clarified that the incident did not occur on the main runway.

Preliminary inputs from airport authorities suggest that the passenger may have been unwell during the journey.

"He complained of a vomiting sensation and is believed to have vomited twice on board," an official said, indicating that his condition may have contributed to his actions.

The pilot alerted ground security immediately after the incident. Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) responded swiftly and secured the individual, who has since been handed over to the police for further investigation.

The episode briefly disrupted airport operations. Officials said the main runway was shut between 03:23 am and 04:23 am as a precaution, with flights diverted to the secondary runway during that period.

While the passenger's identity has not been officially confirmed, unverified reports suggest he may be from Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the breach of aviation safety protocol. Despite the alarming nature of the incident, officials confirmed that there was no damage to the aircraft or injury to passengers or crew.

The Chennai Airport Police couldn't be reached for comments.