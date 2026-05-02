Phones Beep Across India As Centre Tests Disaster Information Alert System

If your phone buzzed today with an urgent-sounding government alert, you were not alone and there was no need to panic. Millions of mobile users across the country received a test message on Saturday as the Government of India formally launched its indigenous Cell Broadcast emergency alert system. The message, marked "Extremely Severe Alert," informed citizens that India had activated a new instant disaster alerting service built on homegrown technology, and made clear that no action was required from the public.

According to an official statement by government, the system was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah alongside Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on May 2, 2026. At the heart of the initiative is a platform called SACHET, which stands for the Integrated Alert System. SACHET was developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics, known as C-DOT, the premier research and development centre of the Department of Telecommunications, and is based on the Common Alerting Protocol recommended by the International Telecommunication Union. It is currently operational across all 36 states and union territories of India.



Also Read | Got An NDMA Alert On Your Phone? Don't Panic, Here's Why You Received It

To date, disaster management authorities have used the system to send over 134 billion SMS alerts in more than 19 Indian languages during natural disasters, weather warnings, and cyclonic events.

The new Cell Broadcast technology represents a significant upgrade over traditional SMS alerts. Unlike regular SMS notifications, Cell Broadcast alerts are designed to grab immediate attention. When triggered, they override normal phone settings, producing a sharp alarm sound along with a prominent on-screen message, ensuring that even users with their devices on silent or do-not-disturb modes are notified.

The system is designed to deliver critical information during natural disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, and lightning strikes, as well as man-made crises including gas leaks and chemical hazards.

Once fully operationalised, the Cell Broadcast system will disseminate alerts across all mobile handsets regardless of individual settings, ensuring wide and inclusive public reach during actual emergencies.