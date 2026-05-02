Judge, 30, Dies By Suicide At Home In South Delhi's Safdarjung

A judge has died by suicide at his home in South Delhi's Safdarjung area, officials said on Saturday.

Aman Kumar Sharma, 30, was found hanging from a ceiling fan and his brother-in-law informed the police. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and, while suicide is suspected, all angles are being investigated, said an official.

Sharma had joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021, news agency PTI reported. He graduated from the Symbiosis Law School in Pune and completed his BA LLB in 2018.

During his tenure, he dealt with a range of criminal and civil cases and served in different jurisdictions as a judicial magistrate first class and civil judge.

In October 2025, Sharma took charge as the full-time secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the North-East district at Karkardooma Courts.

