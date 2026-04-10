"With Deep Anguish": Full Text Of Justice Yashwant Varma's Resignation Letter

In his resignation tendered a year after burnt wads of currency notes were found at his residence, Justice Yashwant Varma said he submits the letter with deep anguish. While refusing to venture into the "reasons which have constrained to submit this missive", Justice Varma said it has been an honour to serve in the office.

"While I do not propose to burden your august office with the reasons which have constrained me to submit this missive, it is with deep anguish that I hereby tender my resignation from the office of Judge of the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, with immediate effect. It has been an honour to serve in this office," he wrote in a letter to President Droupadi Murmu. A copy of the resignation was also marked to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.

Following is the full text of Justice Yashwant Varma's resignation letter:

On March 14, 2025, burnt cash was allegedly found in the outhouse of the official residence allotted to Justice Varma during his tenure as a Delhi High court judge. Subsequently, he was repatriated from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court.

A three-member in-house inquiry committee constituted by the Supreme Court concluded that he exercised "secret or active control" over the cash allegedly recovered from the premises. Based on the in-house enquiry report, then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna had recommended initiation of removal proceedings.

Notices of impeachment, backed by 145 Lok Sabha members and 63 Rajya Sabha members, were moved in both Houses of Parliament in July 2025.

On August 12, 2025, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla constituted the three-member committee under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968 to probe charges against Justice Varma after admitting a multi-party notice for his removal, setting in motion the process of his impeachment.

The committee was reconstituted on February 25. While Justice Aravind Kumar of the Supreme Court and Senior Advocate, Karnataka High Court, B V Acharya continued to be members of the panel, a new member Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, was appointed in place of Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava.

Justice Varma had questioned the constitution of the enquiry panel on procedural grounds, contending that impeachment notices moved simultaneously in both Houses required joint consultation between the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman before constituting the probe committee.