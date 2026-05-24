US Iran War Live Updates: US President Donald Trump said a "largely negotiated" memorandum of understanding on an Iran peace deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a claim disputed by the Iranian Fars news agency. The vital marine chokepoint's opening is much awaited, with its closure since February 28 having upended global energy markets.
Sources told Reuters the proposed framework would unfold in three stages: formally ending the war, resolving the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and launching a 30-day window for negotiations on a broader agreement, which can be extended. One of the Pakistani sources said that if the US accepts the memorandum, further talks could take place after the Eid holiday ends on Friday.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he hoped his country could soon host the next round of peace talks between Iran and the United States.
Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Iran's armed forces had rebuilt their capabilities during the ceasefire and that, if the US "foolishly restarts the war," the consequences would be "more forceful and bitter" than at the start of the conflict.
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Trump Says Iran Deal 'Largely Negotiated', Tehran Says 'Inconsistent With Reality'
A "largely negotiated" memorandum of understanding on an Iran peace deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump said, although the Iranian Fars news agency disputed that claim.
Trump posted on social media that the emerging agreement would reopen the strait, the vital shipping passage whose closure upended global energy markets after the conflict started in February. He did not say what else would be included in an agreement.
But Fars reported that the agreement would allow Iran to manage the Strait of Hormuz and that Trump's assertion on the strait was "inconsistent with reality."