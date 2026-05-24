US Iran War Live Updates: US President Donald Trump said a "largely negotiated" memorandum of understanding on an Iran peace deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a claim disputed by the Iranian Fars news agency. The vital marine chokepoint's opening is much awaited, with its closure since February 28 having upended global energy markets.

Sources told Reuters the proposed ‌framework would unfold in three stages: formally ending the war, resolving the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and launching a 30-day window for negotiations on a broader agreement, which can be extended. One of the Pakistani sources said that if the US accepts the memorandum, further talks could take place after the Eid holiday ends on Friday.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he hoped his country could soon host the next round of peace talks between Iran and the United States.

Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Iran's armed forces had rebuilt their capabilities during the ceasefire and that, if the US "foolishly restarts the war," the consequences would be "more forceful and bitter" than at the start of the conflict.

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