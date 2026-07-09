Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: Rain lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, extending a wet spell in the national capital and bringing much-needed relief to residents from the recent humid conditions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "Orange Alert" for the capital, signalling heavy rainfall over the region through most of the day.
Continuous rain led to slight waterlogging in parts of the city, including the New Delhi Railway Station, Munirka and other parts.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the chief ministers of Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation arising from heavy rains there and assured them of all possible assistance from the Centre, officials said. The calls come after the debris collapse in Kerala's Wayanad, flash floods in Jammu's Doda, and deadly incidents and major disruptions reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat on Tuesday.
According to IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh until July 10. A fresh spell of rain is expected to continue over Northeast Uttar Pradesh till July 13, while East Rajasthan is likely to see similar activity on July 9.
On Wednesday, a significant monsoon spell swept across North India, offering a welcome reprieve from sweltering heat.
Follow the Live Updates of Today Weather, Monsoon Alert In Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Rajasthan:
Delhi-NCR Rain LIVE: Rain Lashes Several Parts Of The National Capital
#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of the national capital; visuals from the Pitampura area. pic.twitter.com/mZVMxwPrQr— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2026
Weather Today LIVE: Rivers Swell, Heavy Inflows In Dams, Flood Threats Loom As Monsoon Intensifies Across Karnataka
The Southwest Monsoon has intensified across Karnataka, bringing widespread rainfall to several districts, swelling rivers, filling reservoirs and lakes, and triggering flood-like situations in parts of the state's northern area.
While the rains have brought much-needed relief from drought conditions, several low-lying areas and agricultural lands have been inundated as rivers continue to rise.
Belagavi district has been among the worst affected, with incessant rainfall causing the Doodhganga, Markandeya, and Ghataprabha rivers to overflow. Vast stretches of agricultural land along the riverbanks - and extending nearly half a kilometre away - with sugarcane, maize, and chilli have been submerged.
Farmers, who had been struggling with drought and severe water scarcity until recently, are now facing losses due to flooding. Residents said the Ghataprabha River, which had barely any water just four days ago, is now overflowing following heavy rainfall in Maharashtra and the Western Ghats.
Today Weather LIVE: Uttarakhand To Further Coordination, Monitor Mechanisms During Monsoon Season
Uttarakhand Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman on Wednesday directed all major dams and barrages across the state to mandatorily share updated information on reservoir water levels, inflow, outflow and discharge with the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) every day at 8 am and 8 pm, a release said.
The directions were issued during a high-level review meeting chaired by Vinod Kumar Suman at the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) at USDMA. He instructed officials from the concerned departments and hydropower projects to further strengthen coordination and monitoring mechanisms during the monsoon season.
Suman directed that whenever water is proposed to be released from any dam or barrage, prior intimation must be provided to the State Emergency Operations Centre as well as the respective district administration. He said the information should include the estimated time the released water would take to reach downstream areas, the expected rise in river water levels and the likely impact on affected regions to enable authorities to issue timely warnings and take precautionary measures to safeguard people living in vulnerable areas, it added.
Gujarat Weather Today LIVE Updates: Ahmedabad Railway Division Cleans 132 Km Of Drains, Installs 260 Pumps
The Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway has completed a series of monsoon preparedness measures, including cleaning 132 kilometres of side drains, installing 260 pumps at vulnerable road underbridges and positioning emergency stocks of ballast and quarry dust, as part of efforts to ensure safe and uninterrupted train operations during the rainy season.
The measures were reviewed at a monsoon preparedness meeting chaired by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ved Prakash at the divisional office on Wednesday.
Former Railway Board Member (Infrastructure) Anil Kumar Khandelwal attended the meeting as a special guest.
Senior divisional officers, heads of departments responsible for monsoon management and all Senior Section Engineers (Works) participated, with the engineers joining virtually.
According to the division, the meeting reviewed preparations for potential monsoon-related challenges and assessed arrangements to maintain passenger safety and reliable train services.
Weather Today LIVE Updates: Gurugram Flooded After Heavy Rain, Traffic Chaos Leaves Commuters Stranded
Gurugram struggled with waterlogging and traffic chaos as it received 115 mm of rain in the 33 hours, with commuters stranded on roads for hours.
Traffic crawled on several major roads, including the Delhi-Jaipur Highway service lane near Narsinghpur, Basai, Kadipur and Sohna Road, with several vehicles reportedly breaking down in waterlogged stretches.
Officials said teams from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), police and other agencies were deployed to drain out water and regulate traffic.
The city's drainage system virtually collapsed as it recorded 115 mm of rainfall in the last two days. Official data stated that 83 mm of rainfall was recorded on Tuesday, followed by another 32 mm on Wednesday.