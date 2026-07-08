Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: Delhi witnessed its wettest day of the year so far as persistent showers through Tuesday brought much-needed relief from days of sultry heat, but brought in its wake waterlogged roads, uprooted trees and traffic congestion across the city.

The city saw a sharp dip in temperature as the mercury plummeted by almost 10 degrees Celsius.

Heavy traffic congestion was witnessed on several major stretches, including Geeta Colony Road towards Noida, NH-48, Old Rohtak Road and Akshardham Road to Noida.

Waterlogging was also reported from several parts of the city following the downpour, with residents sharing visuals from Teliwara's Mahavir Bazar in Sadar Bazar, Geeta Colony, near Tis Hazari Court, Sangam Vihar, Wazirabad, Jagatpur and Badarpur border, among other areas.

The rain also led to various mishaps. In one such incident, a large tree was uprooted in the downpour, and fell on a parked Mercedes and another passing vehicle on a busy road in East of Kailash in southeast Delhi.

Mahesh Palawat from Skymet said the continuous rainfall over Delhi was caused by the interaction of a western disturbance over northern Pakistan, an intense low-pressure area over central Madhya Pradesh and moisture-laden monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea.

He said rainfall intensity would gradually decrease over the next two days as temperatures rise slightly. Delhi is likely to witness only isolated spells of rain during this period.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rain on Wednesday and issued an alert for the capital.

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