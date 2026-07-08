Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: Delhi witnessed its wettest day of the year so far as persistent showers through Tuesday brought much-needed relief from days of sultry heat, but brought in its wake waterlogged roads, uprooted trees and traffic congestion across the city.
The city saw a sharp dip in temperature as the mercury plummeted by almost 10 degrees Celsius.
Heavy traffic congestion was witnessed on several major stretches, including Geeta Colony Road towards Noida, NH-48, Old Rohtak Road and Akshardham Road to Noida.
Waterlogging was also reported from several parts of the city following the downpour, with residents sharing visuals from Teliwara's Mahavir Bazar in Sadar Bazar, Geeta Colony, near Tis Hazari Court, Sangam Vihar, Wazirabad, Jagatpur and Badarpur border, among other areas.
The rain also led to various mishaps. In one such incident, a large tree was uprooted in the downpour, and fell on a parked Mercedes and another passing vehicle on a busy road in East of Kailash in southeast Delhi.
Mahesh Palawat from Skymet said the continuous rainfall over Delhi was caused by the interaction of a western disturbance over northern Pakistan, an intense low-pressure area over central Madhya Pradesh and moisture-laden monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea.
He said rainfall intensity would gradually decrease over the next two days as temperatures rise slightly. Delhi is likely to witness only isolated spells of rain during this period.
The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rain on Wednesday and issued an alert for the capital.
Follow the Live Updates of Today Weather, Monsoon Alert In Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Rajasthan:
Monsoon LIVE Updates: Holiday Declared For Schools And Colleges In Three Belagavi Taluks
Amid incessant rainfall in Belagavi district, the district administration has declared a holiday for anganwadis, schools and colleges in three taluks
The holiday has been announced for Belagavi, Khanapur and Nippani taluks following widespread rainfall in the region
Monsoon LIVE Updates: PMO Reviews El Nino Impact, Urges Ministries To Work With States On Preparedness Measures
Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, on Tuesday said that the overall El Nino situation should be continuously monitored and the impact of the monsoon/delayed monsoon on vulnerable districts must be assessed in coordination with states so that remedial action can be taken up when necessary.
In a high-level meeting to review and take stock of the preparedness measures undertaken in the context of the progress of the kharif season and possible impact due to El Nino on other sectors of the economy, Mishra instructed that steps must be taken to ensure adequate fodder availability, alon with fodder development plans, and regular monitoring with the states must be undertaken.
"Ensuring adequate availability of drinking water in vulnerable districts must be a top priority. The reservoir levels in vulnerable districts were under regular watch, and appropriate directions were given to ensure that there is optimal reservoir water utilisation and promoting judicious use of available water must be undertaken," he said, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.
Weather Updates LIVE: Rainfall Deficit Comes Down To 12% As July Witnesses Above-Normal Rainfall: Centre
The Centre on Tuesday said that the rainfall deficit has come down to 12 per cent, with the first week of July recording above-normal monsoon activity, and asserted that an El Nino year may not necessarily lead to below-normal rainfall.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in the context of the progress of the kharif season and possible impact due to El Nino on other sectors of the economy, a high-level review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra to review and take stock of the preparedness measures undertaken in this regard.
At the outset of the meeting, officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) presented the overall rainfall situation from June to July 7, while its director general provided an update on the status of monsoon coverage in the country and the possible impact of El Nino.
Gurugram rain traffic jam today Long Jams And A Road Cave-In: Heavy Rain Takes Weighty Toll On Gurugram
A huge road cave-in on NH-48 left several vehicles stranded from hours, causing traffic to crawl from Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram.
Heavy traffic was reported from areas including Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and Narsinghpur.