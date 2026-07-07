Long Jams And A Road Cave-In: Heavy Rain Takes Weighty Toll On Gurugram

Heavy rain triggered massive traffic jams across many parts of Gurugram, with the city witnessing road cave-ins and waterlogging, adding to commuters' despair on Tuesday.

Gurugram saw its first spell of heavy monsoon on the day, recording around 82 mm of rainfall. However, this led to unending traffic jams being reported across the city.

Heavy traffic was reported from areas including Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and Narsinghpur.

A huge road cave-in on NH-48 left several vehicles stranded from hours, causing traffic to crawl from Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram. This happened as the main carriageway on the Delhi-Jaipur highway caved in due to the rain in Narsinghpur, forcing two lanes to be closed. The closure led to a massive traffic jam spanning several kilometres from Hero Honda Chowk to Kherki Daula Toll Plaza.

The 10-kilometre distance from Rajiv Chowk to Narsinghpur was taking around 40 to 50 minutes in the evening, according to data from Google Maps at 9:34 pm on Tuesday. The entire stretch was marked in red, indicating heavy traffic.

Not just daily commuters, ambulances were also seen stuck in the severe traffic.

A two-wheeler rider caught in the jam told NDTV that he was stuck in traffic for about an hour.

The heavy rains started at 2 pm and continued uninterrupted till 4 pm, leading to waterlogging on most major roads and slowing down traffic.

A road cave-in was also reported on Civil Line Road, leading to the tires of two parked vehicles getting stuck. A school bus fell into an open drain on NH48, but there were no students on the bus.

Gurugram Police Issue Traffic Advisory, Urge Work From Home

Gurugram police issued a traffic advisory and diverted vehicles moving on the route where the road cave-in occurred.

"To ensure smooth traffic flow and prioritise the safety of motorists travelling from Delhi towards Jaipur, route diversions have been implemented," it said.

"Commuters should turn left at Rajiv Chowk and use SPR Road. Turn left at Hero Honda Chowk and proceed towards your destination using SPR Road. Motorists coming from Delhi will proceed towards their destination using the Dwarka Expressway," the advisory further read.

Later, police also issued a "work from home" advisory for the next few days, citing "strong likelihood of waterlogging on the city's main roads and intersections, as well as traffic congestion."

"We strongly urge the corporate sector and private establishments to provide their employees with the facility of 'Work From Home' for the next few days," it said.

Areas Reporting Traffic Jam

The areas where traffic jam was reported due to waterlogging included - Narsinghpur along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Basai, Hero Honda Chowk, Golf Course Extension road, Rajiv Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Sohna Road, Khandsa Road, old Delhi road, Pataudi Road, the road from Millenium City Centre to Hero Honda Chowk, Pataudi Road, Old Gurugram-Delhi Road, Khandsa road, Basai road, Old Railway Station and New Railway Station Road.

Police officials were seen managing traffic amid the rain, with senior personnel being deployed.

(With inputs from Divyankar Tiwari)