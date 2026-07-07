Sensex Today, Nifty 50, Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian equity benchmarks indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 have opened flat on Tuesday, as markets open in green for fifth consecutive trading session. Sensex opened at 100 points higher, while Nifty gained 26 points.
The Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, but gains were limited as traders looked beyond easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and turned their attention to supply increases and demand prospects.
Brent crude futures gained 28 cents, or 0.39%, to $72.29.
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher, taking their winning run to the fourth day on Monday, helped by buying in blue-chip bank stocks and lower crude oil prices.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 521.16 points, or 0.67 per cent, to settle at 78,285.07. During the day, it surged 634.15 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 78,398.06.The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 159.50 points, or 0.66 per cent, to end at 24,430.35.
In four trading days, the BSE benchmark has jumped 1,806.4 points, or 2.36 per cent, and the Nifty surged 564.6 points, or 2.36 per cent.
On Friday, the Sensex climbed 261.79 points, or 0.34 per cent, to settle at 77,763.91. The Nifty went up 95.15 points, or 0.39 per cent, to end at 24,270.85.
Live Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Stock Market Live Updates: Markets Open Flat
Sensex up 100 points, Nifty 26 points higher as markets open in green for fifth consecutive trading session
Share Market Live Updates: Oil Prices Edge Higher
The Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, but gains were limited as traders looked beyond easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and turned their attention to supply increases and demand prospects.
Brent crude futures gained 28 cents, or 0.39%, to $72.29.
Share Market Live Updates: Asian Markets Open Lower
South Korea's Kospi fell 3.23%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.07% and Australia's ASX 200 declined 0.25%. The declines came even as the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at another record high overnight.
Stock Market Live Updates:: Market Recap
With the Sensex rising 521 points and the Nifty closing above 24,400 for a fourth consecutive session, powered by HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and ICICI Bank, markets concluded close to the day's high.