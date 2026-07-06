Woman Shares Stark Contrast Between Walking In London And Mumbai

A woman's comparison between walking in London and Mumbai has caught attention online after she shared how different the experience felt in both cities. Her post described how simple daily walking changed completely once she returned home.

The post was shared on X by Forum Shah. She wrote about her recent trip to London and said that the experience made her realise how much was lacking. She said she walked around 14,000 steps a day and not once did she have to look down. She added that there were no broken footpaths, no open drains and no random bikes parked where people were supposed to walk. She also said she never had to guess whether the puddle in front of her was water or something worse.

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She further said that she got to enjoy walking in a different way. She wrote that she got to look up and walk, and added that she looked at buildings, people and the sky.

However, she said things felt very different when she returned to Mumbai.

Recalling her arrival in Mumbai, she said that within minutes she was again looking at the ground while walking. She wrote that she had to dodge puddles, avoid obstacles, and walk past dog waste and paan stains while finding enough space to walk.

She concluded by saying that in London walking felt effortless, but in Mumbai walking felt like a fight.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post. One user commented, "Truly said."

Another user noted, "Same experience while i was in dusseldorf germany."

"I had very similar experiences when I visited Japan recently," added a third user.