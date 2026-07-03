Man Shares How A Honest Stranger Returned His Lost Driving Licence

- A man lost his driving licence and thought it was gone forever
- An unknown woman found the licence and sent it back by courier
- She included her name and email without asking for anything in return
In a time when stories of scams and dishonest behaviour often appear online, a simple act of honesty from a stranger has touched many people and restored faith in kindness. A man shared how he unexpectedly received his lost driving licence back through courier, sent by a woman he had never met.
Ankit Pandey wrote on X that a few days ago he had lost his driving licence and searched everywhere, finally accepting that it was gone forever.
He added, "A few days ago, I lost my driving licence. I searched everywhere and finally accepted it was gone forever."
Check Out The Post Here:
A few days ago, I lost my driving licence.— Ankit Pandey (@iamankitpande) June 30, 2026
I searched everywhere and finally accepted it was gone forever.
Then yesterday, a courier arrived at my home.
I opened it...
It was my driving licence.
A complete stranger had found it, packed it, and sent it back without asking for… pic.twitter.com/VDquTMr2hq
He further wrote, "Then yesterday, a courier arrived at my home. I opened it. It was my driving licence."
According to him, an unknown woman had found the licence, packed it carefully and sent it back to his address without asking for anything in return. He said she only included her name and email address inside the package.
Social Media Reaction
The post received several reactions online, with many users praising the woman's honesty and kind gesture.
One user commented, "That's so great."
Another user noted, "Some people are angels living among us."
"Being kind gives a peace of mind," added a third user.
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