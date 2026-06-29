"India Has Convenience": Man Compares Life Across 14 Countries, Shares Observations

A post comparing daily life in India with countries in the US and Europe has gone viral. X user Vineeth K shared his observations after travelling across 14 countries, saying that no country has "the best of everything" and that every society makes different trade-offs between order and flexibility.

In his post, he said the US and Europe have built highly process-driven societies where traffic rules are followed, systems function efficiently, public services are predictable and most jobs offer a decent baseline pay. According to him, this discipline is what keeps the overall ecosystem running.

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However, he argued that such strengths often come with compromises. Based on his travel experiences, he said that process frequently comes at the cost of convenience. He pointed out that many stores close after 9 or 10 pm, restaurants may refuse customers even 20 minutes before closing, and adding an extra chair to accommodate one more person is not always possible. He also noted that doctor's appointments can take weeks to secure and that even installing an air conditioner in many European communities may require approvals from building or local associations.

Comparing this with India, Vineeth K acknowledged that the country continues to face challenges such as poor civic discipline, traffic issues and inconsistent public systems.

At the same time, he said India offers greater convenience in several aspects of daily life. He noted that doctor appointments can often be arranged on the same day, groceries are usually available late at night and home modifications can often be completed without going through multiple layers of approvals.

Concluding his post, he said every country optimises for something different, with some prioritising order and others favouring flexibility. He added that the ideal society would likely strike a balance where discipline does not reduce convenience and convenience does not come at the cost of basic civic order.

