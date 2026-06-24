Indian Man Compares "Average" Life In Bihar And US, Shares Video

Arham Ishteyak, an Indian man from Bihar, recently shared how his daily life in the United States differs from life back home. In an Instagram post, he discussed how moving abroad changed his perception of comfort and luxury. "Average life in Bihar vs average life in the USA," he wrote in the caption, laying out the stark differences he noticed after relocating. "Same person... completely different reality."

In the video, Ishteyak noted that while people back home might think his life is fully "set" because he has a good job, carries the latest iPhone, travels frequently, and dresses well, these things are just normal in the US.

"But literally, this is the average life here, average life. This is the life of the average people here," he said, adding, "It can go far beyond this; we can reach far above this, but this is the literal average life here."

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Watch the video here:

His post gained significant traction, resonating with people of Indian origin. Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "As conscious citizens, we need to focus on the quality of life and social development rather than casteism and divisions in society."

"Keep growing bro," another user added.

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Chasing the American Dream

In another case, an Indian couple who moved to the US at age 22 say the pursuit of the "American Dream" quietly pushed them into a financial hole they never planned for. In a post on their Instagram page @moneyharmony123, they revealed they've racked up $850,000 in debt, which is roughly Rs 8.4 crore, across mortgages, loans, and credit cards.

The couple shared how each "normal" expense and upgrade added up. A good job, a house, a nicer car, a kitchen renovation, vacations, and an investment property all felt like the right moves at the time.