Techie's 60% Salary Hike Backfires, Loses Job 6 Months After Leaving MNC, Internet Reacts

Sunny Kumar, a content creator who posts videos about jobs and careers, shared one simple reason why a lower salary in a big and stable company is better than a high salary in a small company. Defending his point, Kumar discussed his friend's case, revealing that the promise of a big pay jump didn't last long. According to him, the friend, whose identity was not revealed, left Mastercard for a new job offering a 60% salary hike, only to be laid off within six months.

Kumar said that after years at the multinational corporation (MNC), the move seemed like a clear upgrade, including higher pay, a new challenge, and better growth. But the honeymoon period ended quickly when the new company lost the project for which they hired him, and asked him to resign. Kumar said that his friend was ultimately fired.

"If you are working in a stable job, good company, good salary, then I would really suggest, even if you are getting 60%, 70%, or 100% of hikes from smaller companies, at least for six months, one year, don't make these switches," he warned. "The IT sector is really volatile nowadays; you never know what's going to happen."

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Watch the video here:

Social media reaction

The post struck a chord with others in tech who've seen similar switches, where rapid hiring was followed by sudden layoffs, even for people who recently switched for better offers. Many pointed out that big salary jumps often come with higher risk, especially at startups or companies tightening budgets after over-hiring.

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"Somehow u are right, but with less salary in a metro city u can't survive the room rent and grocery costs. So it's better to switch accordingly from your own decision, not influenced by others' words. And yes Mastercard is good one sometimes we need to understand it's not all about hikes it's about the stable that we get," one user wrote in the comment section, sharing their point of view.

"Let me clear one small thing: product-based do look good for a while but you can be laid off while in service-based, even if client removes you you can still remain in same company and apply. Everywhere it's better to switch if you are thinking they might remove you," another user added.

"You can get fired from a big company and a small company. The difference is that one paid you 60% more while you were there," a third user noted.