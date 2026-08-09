Superbugs Are Winning. India's New Antibiotic Discoveries Could Turn The Tide

India's pharma industry has delivered two rare antibiotic breakthroughs as drug-resistant superbugs spread worldwide.

For decades, India's pharmaceutical industry has been celebrated as the world's pharmacy, having mastered the art of reverse engineering medicines, produced affordable generic versions of expensive drugs, and made healthcare accessible to millions across the developing world. But innovation and discovery remained dominated by Western pharmaceutical giants. India's discoveries have not been celebrated enough.

Now, in what many scientists regard as a landmark moment for Indian biomedical research, India has stunned the global scientific community by delivering two novel antibiotic breakthroughs at a time when the world is facing a severe shortage of new antibiotics. These breakthroughs come against the backdrop of a rapidly worsening antimicrobial resistance crisis that threatens to undermine modern medicine itself.

The significance of these discoveries extends far beyond India. The World Health Organization has repeatedly warned that antimicrobial resistance, or AMR, is becoming one of the greatest threats to global health. According to WHO, AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to medicines, making infections difficult or impossible to treat. The agency has estimated that bacterial antimicrobial resistance was associated with more than 4.7 million deaths globally in 2021.

Growing Bacteria Resistance

The WHO also noted that about one in six laboratories confirmed that bacterial infections worldwide were resistant to antibiotics in 2023. Perhaps most worryingly, the WHO said the world faces an antimicrobial research and development crisis with very few new medicines being prepared.

This hints at a future ridden with dangers. Antibiotics form the foundation of modern medicine. Without these, routine surgeries become risky, cancer chemotherapy becomes riskier, organ transplants become more complicated, and common infections can once again become deadly. Yet bacteria continue to evolve, developing new ways to evade medicines that once killed them.

Scientists often compare the search for new antibiotics to a never-ending arms race. Bacteria reproduce at astonishing speed and can rapidly develop resistance mechanisms. A recent analysis in 'Nature Reviews Bioengineering' noted that developing any new drug is extraordinarily difficult, with fewer than one in 200 candidate molecules ultimately reaching the market. Antibiotic discovery is even harder because bacteria are constantly evolving targets that can develop resistance even during clinical trials. The article described humanity's struggle against resistant microbes as a classic "Red Queen race" where scientists must keep running simply to stay in place.

The problem has been aggravated by decades of antibiotic misuse. Across many countries, antibiotics have often been used unnecessarily for viral illnesses, consumed without prescriptions, or taken in incomplete courses. The result has been the emergence of multidrug resistant bacteria, particularly in hospital settings where vulnerable patients are exposed to intensive antibiotic use. Urinary tract infections, pneumonia, bloodstream infections and hospital-acquired infections are increasingly becoming difficult to treat.

A WHO report that drew worldwide attention warned that the global antibiotic pipeline was drying up. The agency found very few truly innovative antibiotics under development and noted that most candidates were merely modifications of older drugs. It warned that the world was running out of antibiotics capable of tackling the most dangerous resistant pathogens. Among 51 antibiotics and biologicals then under development, only eight were considered innovative enough to significantly strengthen the existing treatment arsenal.

Against this grim backdrop, India's recent achievements stand out.

A Public Health Threat

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Radha Rangarajan, Director of the CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute in Lucknow, described antimicrobial resistance as a major public health threat and emphasised that antibiotics remain "the bedrock of modern medicine."

She explained that microbes continuously evolve and become resistant as antibiotics are used. The challenge, she said, is that pharmaceutical companies worldwide largely exited antibiotic research over the last 25 to 30 years even as resistance continued to build.

"We have really created a very peculiar situation where there is an unmet need, but there aren't enough solutions," she said.

The Zaynich Breakthrough

The first breakthrough comes from Mumbai based Wockhardt and involves Zaynich, a novel combination of cefepime and zidebactam. While cefepime itself is an established antibiotic, zidebactam is an entirely new molecule discovered and developed through years of research. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, Zaynich has been approved for complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis, caused by susceptible bacteria.

Dr Rangarajan was emphatic about its significance.

"I cannot tell you how spectacular a success this is. In a field where we hear of so few successes and so few drugs going all the way to market, for treating infections this stands out," she told NDTV.

What makes the achievement remarkable is that the research and development was carried out in India. Wockhardt invested for more than a decade to take the project from discovery through development and eventually regulatory approval. The drug has obtained approvals from both Indian regulators and the United States FDA. For a nation long known primarily for producing generic medicines, the development of a globally approved antibiotic discovered in India represents a historic milestone.

Blocking Resistance Enzymes

The second breakthrough comes from Orchid Pharma. The company discovered enmetazobactam, another novel molecule designed to restore the effectiveness of cefepime against resistant bacteria. Certain bacteria defeat antibiotics by producing beta lactamase enzymes that destroy antibiotic molecules before they can act. Enmetazobactam blocks these resistance enzymes, allowing cefepime to kill the infection.

This innovation eventually reached global markets through partnerships that enabled international clinical development. The FDA approved the cefepime and enmetazobactam combination, marketed internationally as Exblifep, for complicated urinary tract infections, including kidney infections. India's drug regulator also approved the therapy after recognizing the urgent need for new weapons against antimicrobial resistance.

Dr Rangarajan said that these examples demonstrate that Indian science can do more than manufacture medicines.

"These two examples stand out because the innovation was not just to figure out how to manufacture in bulk and create chemical processes, but to actually start from scratch and say, can we discover something completely new. In that sense, both are shining examples of what Indian science can achieve," she said.

Why The Breakthroughs Matter

The fact that both breakthroughs emerged from India's private sector research laboratories makes the achievement even more remarkable. For decades, critics argued that India's pharmaceutical industry lacked a culture of original innovation. These discoveries challenge that perception.

There is also a third antibiotic success story from India.

Wockhardt developed Nafithromycin, marketed as Miqnaf, a new antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. Backed by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council, or BIRAC, Nafithromycin represents the first new macrolide antibiotic developed globally in more than three decades. Government sources describe it as India's first indigenous antibiotic specifically developed to tackle antimicrobial resistance and drug-resistant pneumonia.

Union Science Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the importance of this achievement while formally launching Nafithromycin. He described it as a ground-breaking step for India's biotechnology sector and called it the country's first indigenous antibiotic for resistant infections. According to the minister, the medicine offers a powerful response to drug resistant pneumonia and demonstrates India's growing capacity for advanced biomedical innovation. He said the antibiotic had been developed with BIRAC support and brought to market by Wockhardt as a major contribution to the fight against antimicrobial resistance.

The achievements assume even greater significance because antibiotic discovery has become one of the most difficult undertakings in medical science. Unlike many other medicines that target relatively stable human proteins, antibiotics must keep pace with living organisms that constantly evolve new defences. Scientists often spend years screening thousands or even millions of compounds before identifying one that shows promise. Most fail long before reaching patients.

For India, the success of Zaynich and enmetazobactam-based therapies sends a powerful signal. It demonstrates that Indian researchers can compete at the highest levels of global pharmaceutical innovation. It also suggests that a robust antibiotic discovery ecosystem may be emerging in the country.

Dr Rangarajan pointed out that India has several groups actively pursuing novel antibiotic research. She cited Bengaluru-based Bugworks, which has completed preclinical development of a broad-spectrum antibiotic and begun early clinical studies. The existence of such a pipeline is encouraging because the need for new antibiotics will only grow as old ones lose effectiveness.

The timing could not be more critical. The WHO has warned that resistance is increasing in more than 40 per cent of monitored pathogen antibiotic combinations and that drug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria are becoming especially dangerous worldwide. These infections often cause sepsis, organ failure and death, particularly among hospitalised patients.

The emergence of new Indian antibiotics will not solve the global antimicrobial resistance crisis overnight. Resistance eventually develops to every antibiotic. But these discoveries buy valuable time, expand treatment options, and prove that innovation remains possible even in one of the most difficult areas of medicine.

For years, the world worried that the antibiotic pipeline was drying up. Today, some of the most encouraging news is coming not from traditional pharmaceutical powerhouses in western nations, but from India's research laboratories. A nation that built reputation making affordable copies of medicines is now producing original drugs that could help save modern medicine itself.

At a moment when the world desperately needs new weapons against superbugs, India's antibiotic breakthroughs offer something that has been in short supply: hope.