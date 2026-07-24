Reaching for a painkiller when you have a headache or taking leftover antibiotics for a sore throat has become increasingly common. With over-the-counter medicines are easily available and health information just a click away, many people choose to treat themselves without consulting a doctor. While this may seem like a quick and convenient solution, experts warn that self-medication can sometimes do more harm than good. From masking serious illnesses to causing organ damage and contributing to antibiotic resistance, taking medicines without proper medical advice carries risks that are often overlooked. Easy access to pharmacies, previous prescriptions, social media advice, and internet searches have made self-treatment increasingly popular.

Why Is Self-Medication Becoming So Common?

Doctors caution that symptoms such as fever, pain, cough, or fatigue may have multiple causes, and treating the symptoms without identifying the underlying illness can delay proper diagnosis.

Self-Medication May Hide Serious Diseases

According to Dr. Meenakshi Jain, Principal Director and HOD, Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, seemingly minor symptoms should not always be dismissed. "Many symptoms such as fever, pain, or fatigue may appear minor but can be early signs of serious underlying conditions. Self-treating these symptoms may delay accurate diagnosis and timely intervention. For example, repeated use of painkillers can mask important warning signs or even harm the kidneys and liver over time," Dr Jain says. Similarly, Dr. Pawan Kumar Goyal, Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, says repeatedly taking medicines for persistent symptoms may provide temporary relief while allowing the actual disease to progress unnoticed. "Repeatedly taking painkillers for persistent headaches or stomach pain may temporarily relieve discomfort but could mask an underlying condition that needs urgent attention."

Also read: Centre Bans Over-The-Counter Sale Of Syrup Medicines, Doctor's Prescription Now Mandatory

Antibiotic Misuse Is A Growing Threat

Doctors say one of the biggest dangers of self-medication is the unnecessary use of antibiotics. Many people take antibiotics for viral illnesses such as the common cold or seasonal flu, even though antibiotics only work against bacterial infections.

According to Dr. Jain, taking antibiotics without prescription or not completing the full course contributes to antimicrobial resistance, making future infections harder to treat. Dr. Goyal adds that increasing antibiotic resistance is making once-treatable infections much more difficult to manage worldwide.

Medicines Can Harm The Liver, Kidneys And Stomach

Many people assume commonly available medicines are completely safe. However, experts warn that frequent or excessive use can damage vital organs. According to Dr. Sanjay Raina, Professor and Head, Department of Internal Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, medicines continue to act inside the body even after symptoms improve. "A medicine doesn't know why you took it. It just works within your biology. The same tablet which is a cure for one can be dangerous for another if the diagnosis is not right," Dr Sanjay says. He explains that:

Anti-inflammatory painkillers may damage the stomach lining and reduce blood flow to the kidneys.

Excessive paracetamol can overload the liver.

Steroids may raise blood sugar, suppress immunity, and hide ongoing infections.

Self-Medication Is Extremely Common In India

Dr. Raina highlights findings from a 2025 systematic review published in Medical Journal Armed Forces India analysed 66 Indian studies involving nearly 30,000 people. The review found that 64.4% of participants had practised self-medication, with fever, headache, and cough being the most common reasons. Painkillers, antibiotics, and old prescriptions were among the medicines most frequently used without medical advice.

Drug Interactions Can Be Dangerous

Many medicines interact with one another. According to Dr. Goyal, cough syrups, allergy medicines, herbal supplements, and even over-the-counter painkillers may interfere with medicines used for:

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Heart disease

Thyroid disorders

Such interactions can reduce treatment effectiveness or increase the risk of serious side effects.

Who Is Most At Risk?

Experts say certain groups should be especially cautious about taking medicines without medical supervision. These include:

Older adults

Pregnant women

Children

People with diabetes

Patients with kidney or liver disease

Individuals taking multiple long-term medications

For these populations, even seemingly harmless medicines can lead to significant complications.\

Also read: India Tightens Rules On Alcohol-Containing Medicines: What Schedule H1 Means

When Should You See A Doctor?

Rather than repeatedly self-medicating, consult a healthcare professional if you experience:

Fever lasting more than two to three days

Persistent pain

Recurrent headaches

Continuous cough

Difficulty breathing

Blood in stools or urine

Unexplained weight loss

Symptoms that keep returning

Early diagnosis often leads to simpler and more effective treatment. Self-medication may appear convenient, but it can delay diagnosis, damage vital organs, contribute to antibiotic resistance, and increase the risk of harmful drug interactions. While a few over-the-counter medicines may be used safely for minor ailments, experts stress that no medicine is completely risk-free. As Dr. Meenakshi Jain aptly concludes, "Think before you self-medicate what seems like a quick fix today may lead to bigger problems tomorrow." Consulting a qualified healthcare professional before starting any medication remains the safest way to protect your long-term health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.