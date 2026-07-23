CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE Updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters continued their sit-in at Jantar Mantar on Thursday, demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET-UG 2026, reforms in the education system, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the CJP protesters on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then, on Wednesday said he would end his fast if the Centre assured that no punitive action or cases would be initiated against the students and youth who participated in the 'Chalo Sansad' protest on July 20.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), meanwhile, has closed 16 metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, ITO, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat.
Here Are The Live Updates On The CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar In Delhi:
CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Rajiv Chowk, ITO Among 16 Delhi Metro Stations Shut
Sixteen Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, were closed this morning till further instructions due to security reasons, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.
"Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium metro stations have been closed till further instructions," the DMRC said in a post on X.
However, the interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations.
The development comes as the crowd swelled at the ongoing CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 23, 2026
Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.
1. Lok Kalyan Marg
2. Rajiv Chowk
3. Patel Chowk
4. Ramakrishna…
CJP Protest LIVE: Demand For Reforms In Education, Resignation Of Dharmendra Pradhan
The protesters are demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET-UG 2026, reforms in the education system, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.