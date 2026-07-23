CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Rajiv Chowk, ITO Among 16 Delhi Metro Stations Shut

CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE Updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters continued their sit-in at Jantar Mantar on Thursday, demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET-UG 2026, reforms in the education system, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the CJP protesters on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then, on Wednesday said he would end his fast if the Centre assured that no punitive action or cases would be initiated against the students and youth who participated in the 'Chalo Sansad' protest on July 20.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), meanwhile, has closed 16 metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, ITO, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat.

Here Are The Live Updates On The CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar In Delhi: