CJP Parliament March in Delhi LIVE Updates: Huge chaos erupted at Delhi's Jantar Mantar where the Cockroach Janta Party and its supporters gathered to begin its 'Chalo Sansad' protest march today.
As the crowd swelled, the protesters and Delhi police clashed with each other, with the cops resorting to 'lathicharge'.
The police had denied them the permission on Sunday and banned large gatherings.
Here are the live updates on CJP Parliament March In Delhi:
"Allow Me To Leave...To Join Protest": Sonam Wangchuk's Note To Safdarjung Hospital
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike and admitted at the Safdarjung Hospital, has requested authorities to leave - even if temporarily - to join CJP's Parliament protest march today.
"This is to state that I am feeling very fine today and my health parameters are also showing quite normal. Hence I request you to kindly allow me to leave the hospital, even if temporarily so that I can join the march to the Parliament. I shall be most grateful," he wrote.
CJP Parliament March LIVE: CJP's Saurav Das Taken To Delhi Deputy Commissioner's Office
As the CJP actvisists continued their attempt to stage a protest march to Parliament on Monday, Cockroach Janta Party chief spokesperson Saurav Das was taken to the Deputy Commissioner's office, with him stating that there is ongoing dialogue between the authorities and them.
Asked about the development, Das told ANI, "We are in talks (with the government)."
#WATCH | Delhi: Saurav Das, Chief Spokesperson, Cockroach Janta Party, exits from the office of the Deputy Commissioner, as protestors have gathered at Jantar Mantar for protest march. pic.twitter.com/koXnIlxQAl— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
Pics: CJP Protesters, Delhi Police Clash At Jantar Mantar
CJP Protest In Delhi LIVE: Opposition To Raise CJP Supporters-Delhi Cops Clash In Parliament
The Opposition is planning to raise the clash between Cockroach Janta Party protesters and Delhi police at Jantar Mantar in both the Houses in Parliament.
CJP Parliament March In Delhi LIVE: Members Of National Conference Head To Jantar Mantar To Join CJP's Protest March
Members of the National Conference (NC) party are heading to Delhi's Jantar Mantar to join Cockroach Janta Party's Parliament protest march.
CJP Protest In Delhi LIVE: Did Cockroach Janta Party Get Police Permission To Hold Protest March?
The Delhi police had denied the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) the permission to hold the Parliament protest march and banned large gatherings. They had also warned that any person violating the prohibitory orders could face action.
"Protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, with prior permission," the police said in a post on X.
🚨Prohabitory orders u/s 163 BNSS are in force in New Delhi District except designated protest site at Jantar Mantar Road.— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 19, 2026
Further, no permission has been sought or granted for any proposed march to Parliament on 20 July 2026.
Citizens are advised not to participate in any… pic.twitter.com/aUio5slVM6
CJP Parliament March LIVE: Chaos At Delhi Metro Stations Amid CJP's Parliament Protest March
Chaos prevailed at several metro stations in the national capital on Monday after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed five stations over security concerns ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest march to Parliament, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded and forcing many to take longer routes to their destinations.
At Rajiv Chowk, one of the capital's busiest interchange stations, commuters were seen crowding near the closed entry and exit gates.
At Patel Chowk station, security personnel used mild force to disperse people who were on their way to the CJP's protest site at Jantar Mantar.
CJP Protest: Mobile Internet Shut In Central Delhi
Mobile internet shut in parts of Central Delhi ahead of CJP’s march to Parliament.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for more than 20 days, has agreed to end his fast today only if his three conditions are fulfilled.
In a handwritten letter shared from what he described as his "illegal detention" at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk said his first condition is if the government takes accountability of the alleged "failures" in the education system - especially the recent NEET question paper leaks. His second condition is if political leaders assure him that the paper leak issue would be raised in the Parliament.
In his third demand, Wangchuk said top political leaders must visit him at the hospital and give assurance of the other two conditions - if his health and other factors do not allow him to be a part of the Parliament march today. READ MORE
WHEN WILL I END THE FAST….!— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 20, 2026
Not withstanding my health my fast continues till after the Sansad Chalo March, and will be broken only under the following circumstances… pic.twitter.com/kaOGx2Nk4T
CJP Protest In Delhi LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party's Appeal To Protesters
The Cockroach Janta party has urged all of its supporters who have gathered for the protest march to Parliament to remain calm - shortly after they clashed with Delhi police at Jantar Mantar.
"The Police is making it hard for some of you with many Metro stations closed. Even if you've been stopped at certain points, remain calm and maintain peace. We will only win this with peace and love," they said.
CJP Parliament March In Delhi LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk's Wife On Protest March
Gitanjali Angmo, activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, said that she will focus on the Parliament march today.
"Three points are very important today. We will focus on conducting the march peacefully. Let us stay focused on the issue - the issue of education, which is a vital need for this country and remain vigilant," she said.
CJP Parliament March LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk's Message Ahead Of CJP's Parliament March
Activist Sonam Wangchuk had shared a handwritten note from what he described as his "illegal detention" at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. Still on hunger strike despite being removed from Jantar Mantar, he urged his supporters to make the protest march to Parliament a "big success".
But as he remains hospitalised, frail and weak after three weeks of hunger strike, his wife Gitanjali J Angmo vowed to lead the march.
Wangchuk had been at the centre of the protests over the alleged NEET paper leak. In his note, he described the protest as "India's 2nd freedom movement", calling for "freedom from injustice (like paper leaks)" and "freedom from fear (my illegal detention)."
Message from Sonam :— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 19, 2026
20th JULY
आज़ादी का दूसरा आन्दोलन
भय मुक्त भारत, अन्याय मुक्त भारत
Freedom from injustice (Like paper leaks)
Freedom from Fear (my illegal detention)
India’s 2nd FREEDOM MOVEMENT
March to the Parliament
Please make it a big success
Sent through… pic.twitter.com/XYeUXgUxJH
Video: Lathicharge By Cops, Chaos Ahead Of CJP's March To Parliament
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters and the police clashed ahead of their proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on the first day of the monsoon session of the Parliament on Monday.
The police resorted to a 'lathi-charge' as the CJP supporters began the march. READ MORE
Lathicharge By Cops, Chaos Ahead Of CJP's March To Parliamenthttps://t.co/0M4dZGWUQu— NDTV (@ndtv) July 20, 2026
NDTV's @tejshreethought joins @Vasudha156 with more details from Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/gXmJvIbkpR
CJP Protest In Delhi LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' March Today
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its supporters gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to begin its 'Chalo Sansad' protest march today.
They are protesting against alleged irregularities in NEET -- the national entrance test for medical colleges -- and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.