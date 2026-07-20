CJP Parliament March in Delhi LIVE Updates: Huge chaos erupted at Delhi's Jantar Mantar where the Cockroach Janta Party and its supporters gathered to begin its 'Chalo Sansad' protest march today.

As the crowd swelled, the protesters and Delhi police clashed with each other, with the cops resorting to 'lathicharge'.

The police had denied them the permission on Sunday and banned large gatherings.

Here are the live updates on CJP Parliament March In Delhi: