US-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran on Friday said that it had struck US military aircraft stationed in Jordan with ballistic missiles and drones in retaliation for overnight American strikes.
In a statement, Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed they destroyed "several US refuelling aircraft and fighter jets" and caused "serious damage to many more".
They also called on Jordanians to target "the interests of the aggressive and anti-Islamic Americans" in their country.
The US military had completed another night of strikes on Iran "to further degrade Iranian military capabilities", including on Qeshm Island and near Bandar Abbas, home to Iran's largest port, as well as key naval and Revolutionary Guards facilities.
Here Are Live Updates On US-Iran War:
Iran Targets Syria, Iraq
The IRGC said they had also attacked a US special operations command centre at al-Tanf in Syria in retaliation for the killing of Iranian soldiers in Iranshahr, state media reported.
Iran Calls On Jordanians To Target "Interests Of Anti-Islamic Americans"
Iran has also called on Jordanians to target "the interests of the aggressive and anti-Islamic Americans" in their country.
US-Iran War News LIVE: Iran Says Struck US Aircraft In Jordan With Missiles, Drones
Iran has said that it had struck US military aircraft stationed in Jordan with ballistic missiles and drones in retaliation for overnight American strikes.
In a statement, Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed they destroyed "several US refuelling aircraft and fighter jets" and caused "serious damage to many more".