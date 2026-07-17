Murshidabad Train Accident Live Updates: Three, including two students died after a passenger train ramed a school van in Berhampore in West Bengal's Murshidabad early Friday. The incident reportedly occured at 7 am, when students were headed to the school. The injured students have been admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.
Here Are Live Updates On Murshidabad Train Accident:
Murshidabad Train Accident: 2 Railway Workers Suspended
A 10-member investigation team, led by the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), is inspecting the Murshidabad train accident.
Two railway workers -- a gateman and a supervisor -- have been suspended for negligence at work. The railways has clarified that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.
Murshidabad Train Accident: What We Know So Far
The accident occurred around 7 am at a level-crossing gate near the Karna Subarna Railway Station, the Eastern Railway official said.
"The pool car, carrying the students to school, was crossing the rail lines at the level crossing gate near Karna Subarna station, about 48 km from Katwa, when the local train hit the vehicle," he said.
A 10-member team has rushed to the place to investigate the cause of the accident, the official told PTI.
The level crossing gate was reported to be open when the accident took place, he said.
Murshidabad Train Accident: 3, Including 2 Students, Dead
2 students among 3 killed as train rams school van in Bengal's Murshidabad, reports news agency PTI.
Murshidabad Train Accident: Train Collides With School Van In West Bengal's Murshidabad
🔴#BREAKING | Train collides with school van in West Bengal's Murshidabad: Students critical, rushed to hospital— NDTV (@ndtv) July 17, 2026
NDTV's @SreyashiDey joins @ParmeshwarBawa with more details pic.twitter.com/2hsGKQnKnK
Murshidabad Train Accident: Students Rushed To Hospital
The injured students have been admitted to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital.
Murshidabad Train Accident: What Led To Accident
Eyewitnesses said that the railway crossing was open and as the school van was crossing it, an incoming train hit it.
Murshidabad Train Accident
Several students were injured as a passenger train hit a school van in Berhampore area of Murshidabad in West Bengal at 7 am. The students were on the way to the school when the accident happened at the Karnasubarna railway crossing.