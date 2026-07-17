The accident occurred around 7 am at a level-crossing gate near the Karna Subarna Railway Station, the Eastern Railway official said.

"The pool car, carrying the students to school, was crossing the rail lines at the level crossing gate near Karna Subarna station, about 48 km from Katwa, when the local train hit the vehicle," he said.

A 10-member team has rushed to the place to investigate the cause of the accident, the official told PTI.

The level crossing gate was reported to be open when the accident took place, he said.