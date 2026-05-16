8 Dead, 20 Injured After Cargo Train Rams Bus In Bangkok

A train crashed into a public bus on Saturday in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, killing at least eight people.
Thai news reported that the crash happened in late afternoon near an airport rail link station in the central area. The city's emergency services Erawan Medical Center said at least eight were killed and more than 20 people were injured.
𝗕𝗔𝗡𝗚𝗞𝗢𝗞 𝗛𝗢𝗥𝗥𝗢𝗥: 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗲𝘀 𝗕𝘂𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝗣𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗡𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗸𝗮𝘀𝗮𝗻, 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗸𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗼 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟱 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀— ฿คຖgk๐k-฿๐y - หนุ่มบางกอก 🇹🇭 (@Bangkokboy17) May 16, 2026
BANGKOK — A catastrophic accident sent shockwaves through the capital this afternoon… pic.twitter.com/OdGOFoVrtO
Videos of the moment of the crash shared on social media showed a line of vehicles had stopped at a railway crossing when a cargo train struck an orange bus at the front. The impact also dragged several nearby vehicles along the tracks before the bus was engulfed in flames. Several motorcycles and their riders were also seen being thrown onto the road after the collision.
Later videos showed a group of rescuers going inside the charred bus after the flames were controlled.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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