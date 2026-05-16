What Is "Jihadi Drug" Captagon Seized By India Under 'Operation Ragepill'

Home Minister Amit Shah said the Narcotics Control Bureau has seized Captagon, popularly referred to as the “Jihadi drug” under a major anti-drug drive, “Operation RAGEPILL”.

The seized consignment, valued at nearly Rs 182 crore, was meant for the Middle East market.

Announcing the breakthrough on Saturday, Shah said the Narendra Modi government is resolved for a ‘Drug-Free India'.”

“Glad to share that through ‘Operation RAGEPILL', our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called “Jihadi Drug”, worth Rs 182 crore. The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs,” he added.

Giving a shout out to NCB, Shah added, “I repeat, we will clamp down on every gram of drugs entering India or leaving the country using our territory as the transit route. Kudos to the brave and vigilant warriors of the NCB.”

What Is Captagon?

Captagon is the street name historically linked to Fenethylline, a synthetic stimulant first developed in the 1960s. It was originally prescribed for medical conditions such as attention disorders and narcolepsy before being banned internationally because of its addictive nature and abuse potential.

Today, most illegal Captagon tablets circulating in black markets are clandestinely produced. It often contains a mix of amphetamine, methamphetamine, caffeine and other synthetic stimulants.

It is widely misused in several parts of the Middle East because of its stimulant and euphoric effects. The drug is known to increase alertness and energy levels, reduce hunger and fatigue, and create a temporary feeling of euphoria. It can also lead to aggression, impulsive behaviour, impaired judgment and psychological dependence.

Why Is It Called The ‘Jihadi Drug'?

The drug has often been dubbed the “Jihadi drug” because of repeated allegations and intelligence reports linking its trafficking and use to extremist groups and networks operating in conflict-hit regions. Because of its relatively low production cost and massive illegal demand, Captagon is also sometimes called the “Poor Man's Cocaine”.

Over the past decade, several international investigations and recoveries in conflict zones reportedly found Captagon tablets in the possession of armed groups and trafficking networks.

Global Captagon Trade Under Scanner

International agencies have identified the Captagon trade as one of the most significant emerging synthetic drug threats in the Middle East. Investigations have uncovered links to clandestine laboratories, hawala financing, forged trade documents, maritime smuggling routes and sophisticated concealment techniques used by trafficking networks.

Although legal manufacturing of the drug stopped in the 1980s, illegal production has continued and reportedly expanded in parts of Europe and Middle East over the past few years.

In December 2024, reports emerged that large stockpiles of Captagon were discovered by Syrian rebel groups after the fall of the al-Assad regime. The stockpiles were believed to be linked to military headquarters, associated with the al-Assad regime, raising allegations about its involvement in the production and distribution of the drug.