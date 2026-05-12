NEET UG Exam Cancelled: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scrapped the NEET UG 2026 exam conducted on May 3 for more than 22 lakh candidates following a question paper leak. The agency added that fresh dates for the re-exam, along with revised admit cards, will be announced separately.
In a statement, the NTA said the matter had earlier been referred to central agencies on May 8 for independent assessment and further action to safeguard the integrity and transparency of national examinations.
After reviewing the findings and inputs received during the investigation process, the agency said it was decided that the examination could not continue to remain valid. "The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination held on May 3, 2026," the statement read.
Why Was The NEET UG 2026 Paper Cancelled?
The cancellation follows allegations of large-scale malpractices, primarily centred on a pre-circulated "guess paper" that reportedly matched around 120 questions in Chemistry and showed significant overlaps in Biology with the actual NEET UG 2026 question paper. According to reports, this material had reached coaching hubs such as Sikar, Rajasthan up to a month in advance and was allegedly sold to aspirants for sums as high as 730,000 even the night before the exam, prompting investigations by Rajasthan's Special Operations Group that included raids and questioning of multiple individuals.
NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled, 22.79 Lakh Candidates Affected: What Now?
Here Are Latest Updates On NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancellation:
NEET Paper Leaked LIVE: Why Only 140 Questions Matched?
A possible explanation for why only around 140 questions matched is that the individual responsible for the alleged leak may have had access to both question paper sets, but may not have known which set would ultimately be used on exam day. As a result, nearly 300 questions from both sets may have been circulated. Since only one set was eventually used, the remaining questions naturally did not appear in the exam. This theory can only be verified if the NTA releases the alternate set or officially confirms that the unmatched questions belonged to a reserved paper set.
NEET UG 2026 LIVE: NTA Acknowledges re-examination will cause real and significant inconvenience
Amid leak allegations, Centre cancels NEET-UG 2026; Re-test to be held, matter referred to CBI— NDTV (@ndtv) May 12, 2026
NDTV's @ShreyaG9401, @TanushkaDutta join @VedikaS with more details pic.twitter.com/JVmT6M1uyy
NEET UG 2026 LIVE: The "Guess Paper"
The cancellation follows allegations of large-scale malpractices, primarily centred on a pre-circulated "guess paper" that reportedly matched around 120 questions in Chemistry and showed significant overlaps in Biology with the actual NEET UG 2026 question paper. According to reports, this material had reached coaching hubs such as Sikar up to a month in advance and was allegedly sold to aspirants for sums as high as 730,000 even the night before the exam, prompting investigations by Rajasthan's Special Operations Group that included raids and questioning of multiple individuals.
NEET UG 2026 Exam LIVE: The Year 2024 Also Saw Paper Leak Allegations
This cancellation comes against the backdrop of recurring controversies surrounding the exam. In 2024, widespread allegations of question paper leaks, irregularities, and unusual scoring patterns had triggered nationwide protests, arrests, and judicial intervention, including by the Supreme Court. Similar concerns had surfaced in the run-up to the 2026 examination, prompting investigations by agencies such as Rajasthan's Special Operations Group.
NEET UG 2026 LIVE: Protests Hit Shastri Bhawan
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, staged massive sit-in protests outside the education ministry near Shastri Bhawan welcoming the cancellation while demanding stricter accountability and systemic reforms. NSUI activists raised slogans against the NTA and called for a complete overhaul of the examination process to prevent future leaks, and demanding swift action against those involved in the alleged irregularities.
NEET UG 2026 LIVE: Papers Were Mainly Leaked Around The Sikar Region, Rajasthan
The alleged leak appears to have been limited mainly to Sikar and nearby regions. Following its 2024 stance, the court may once again conclude that the leak was selective and geographically restricted, reducing the possibility of a nationwide re-NEET. At most, a re-examination may only be considered for affected regions. The NTA is also likely to maintain this position to protect institutional credibility, while the government may argue that a nationwide retest would unfairly burden lakhs of students who had no involvement in the irregularities.
NEET UG LIVE: Why Was The Paper Cancelled?
Out of the total 360 questions across both sets, nearly 140 questions in the released paper reportedly appear to match the alleged leaked questions. While many believe such an overlap is statistically impossible to be a coincidence, the court may still consider that a 40 per cent overlap alone does not conclusively prove a leak - especially since no one was found possessing the actual paper and no electronic leak has yet been officially established.
NEET UG 2026 LIVE: Paper Leak Investigation Started On Sunday
On sunday, the NTA had said it was investigating with agencies after reports emerged of alleged irregularities linked to the Rajasthan Special Operations Group probe into the conduct of NEET (UG) 2026.
NEET UG Exam LIVE: NTA Issued Statement On X.com
In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration…— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 12, 2026