NEET UG Exam Cancelled: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scrapped the NEET UG 2026 exam conducted on May 3 for more than 22 lakh candidates following a question paper leak. The agency added that fresh dates for the re-exam, along with revised admit cards, will be announced separately.

In a statement, the NTA said the matter had earlier been referred to central agencies on May 8 for independent assessment and further action to safeguard the integrity and transparency of national examinations.

After reviewing the findings and inputs received during the investigation process, the agency said it was decided that the examination could not continue to remain valid. "The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination held on May 3, 2026," the statement read.

Why Was The NEET UG 2026 Paper Cancelled?

The cancellation follows allegations of large-scale malpractices, primarily centred on a pre-circulated "guess paper" that reportedly matched around 120 questions in Chemistry and showed significant overlaps in Biology with the actual NEET UG 2026 question paper. According to reports, this material had reached coaching hubs such as Sikar, Rajasthan up to a month in advance and was allegedly sold to aspirants for sums as high as 730,000 even the night before the exam, prompting investigations by Rajasthan's Special Operations Group that included raids and questioning of multiple individuals.

NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled, 22.79 Lakh Candidates Affected: What Now?

Here Are Latest Updates On NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancellation: