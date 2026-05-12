CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Soon Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 results anytime soon, possibly today. More than 18 lakh students are awaiting their scorecards. Although the board has not officially confirmed the result date, UMANG and DigiLocker recently hinted that the "CBSE Board Class 12 Results" are coming soon. Based on past trends, the results are usually announced by the third week of May. Over the last three years, CBSE has declared the results on May 12 or May 13.

Where To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Once released, students will be able to access their results through multiple platforms.

Official websites:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

Additionally, the results will also be available through DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS services, and the IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System), ensuring smoother access during peak traffic.

Steps To Download CBSE 12th Result 2026

Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link

Enter the required details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Submit the details to view the result

Download or print the scorecard for future reference

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 10, following which the board began the evaluation and result compilation process.

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Check All The Latest Updates Here