Bengaluru Couple Swims From Sri Lanka to India in 11 Hours via Ram Setu Route, Creates History

Bengaluru-based IT professionals Danish Abdi and Vrushali Prasade have made history by becoming the first couple to complete a side-by-side open-water swim from Sri Lanka to India along the historic Ram Setu route. On May 7, the duo swam nearly 32 kilometres across the Palk Strait, starting from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka at around 4:30 am and reaching Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu at approximately 3:15 pm. The grueling journey took 10 hours and 45 minutes.

Videos from the expedition showed the couple battling rough waves, shifting winds, and strong ocean currents that repeatedly pushed them off course. One clip captured Abdi preparing to dive into the dark waters before sunrise, while others documented the pair swimming through turbulent seas for hours before finally stepping onto Indian shores.

The crossing was conducted under strict safety supervision, with support boats, paramedics, and Indian Coast Guard personnel accompanying the swimmers throughout the route.

"The day we swim from Sri Lanka to India and become the first ever couple to do so! All our training and preparation will be tested on this swim, and we feel we're ready for it," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the videos here:

Their achievement has drawn widespread praise online, with many social media users applauding the couple's endurance, discipline, and teamwork. The feat is especially remarkable because both Abdi and Prasade are software professionals who reportedly began serious swimming training only four years ago.

The couple also documented the entire challenge on social media to inspire aspiring athletes and adventure enthusiasts. Their successful crossing has been described as a landmark moment in Indian open-water swimming, setting a new benchmark as the first couple to complete the demanding Sri Lanka-to-India route together.