CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 12 result 2026 by tomorrow, according to sources. Senior secondary students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to access their scorecards as soon as the result download link becomes active. The wait for CBSE Class 12 students is about to end. The DigiLocker has dropped a major hint yesterday regarding the results, displaying a "Coming Soon" message for the CBSE Class 12 digital marksheets on its official portal.

A total of 18,59,551 students appeared for the senior secondary examinations this year conducted from February 17 to April 10. Last year, the board released the CBSE 12th result on May 13, recording an overall pass percentage of 88.39 per cent.

Official Result Portals For CBSE 12th Result 2026

Students can access their CBSE Class 12 marksheets 2026 from the following portals:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

UMANG application

Login Details Required

To access the CBSE result 2026, candidates must enter the login credentials given below.

Roll number School number Date of birth Admit card ID

These details should be the same as mentioned on the CBSE admit card 2026.

The CBSE Class 12 marksheets will inform candidates about the total marks obtained in each subject, marks in theory papers, marks in practical exams/projects/internal assessments, additional subject details, positional grade (subject-wise), qualifying (pass/fail) status of the candidate.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Track Latest Updates Here