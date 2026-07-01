CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Results 2026: Over 99.7% Outcomes Declared, Says Board

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Results 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) commenced the phased release of Class 12 verification and re-evaluation results on June 21, 2026. As per latest updates, the board has stated that 99.7 per cent of the applications received for revaluation following the declaration of the Class 12 results have been processed. The remaining applications are in the final stages of review, and will be announced soon, the board stated.

Additionally, the board noted that in 2025, the process of declaring revaluation results began on June 27 and concluded on July 11.

Earlier on June 21, the CBSE announced the phased release of Class 12 verification and re-evaluation outcomes, stating that more than 87 per cent of the total applications received have already been processed and declared.

In a post on X, CBSE informed students that the remaining applications would be released in phases and assured them that the entire process would be completed soon.

Avni Kejriwal, a commerce student from Delhi Public School (DPS), Dhurva, Ranchi, has emerged as the CBSE Class 12 national topper by securing a flawless 500 out of 500 marks after re‑evaluation.

According to CBSE, the board has undertaken the re-evaluation and verification process with utmost care and with a clear focus on students' interests. Experts from IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur were roped in for continuous monitoring and hand-holding, it added.

The board had declared the Class 12 results on May 13 for approximately 17.69 lakh candidates. As part of its post-result services, students were allowed to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books between May 19 and May 25. The window for applying for verification of marks and re-evaluation remained open from June 2 to June 7.