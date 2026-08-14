Jaipur Teen Collapses After Eating Patty At School Canteen, Dies

A 17-year-old student has allegedly died after having a patty from the school canteen in Jaipur, with his family claiming that the school officials didn't take him to hospital after he collapsed.

The victim, Prince Soni, a Class 12th student, was caught on school CCTV suddenly collapsing on the premises on Wednesday.

He was seen walking when he suddenly stopped, looked at one of the teachers and collapsed. Some school officials then carried him to a classroom.

The CCTV showed one of the teachers giving Prince, who was lying on a sofa, CPR.

The family alleged that the school administration did not take him to the hospital and kept him on the premises for around 45 minutes.

The family said they then arrived at the school and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Prince's father, Amit Soni, claimed that he had eaten a stale aloo patty from the school canteen.

He said he received a phone call from the school around 11 am, and a teacher informed him that Prince was not feeling well and asked him to come to the school.

"I was around 35 minutes away from the school. I called my friends and relatives and asked them to go there. The teacher said that Prince was not well, so I thought it might be a fever or a stomach ache. Five minutes later, I received two more calls. On the third call, when I said that my friend was on his way, the teacher asked what vehicle he was coming in. I told her that he was coming on a two-wheeler. The teacher then informed me that Prince was unconscious and asked me to bring a four-wheeler," he said.

"I rushed to the school. We took him to the hospital, but it was too late," he said.

He said the teachers should have "understood the seriousness" of the situation and taken him to the hospital.

"Why did they keep calling us? Even if I had been at home, it would have taken me 10 minutes to reach the school. Doesn't the school have any responsibility?" he said.

Prince's mother, Nirmala, said when she reached the school, Prince was not talking, and his hands and face were cold and blue.

"I shouted at the teachers, asking them why they had not taken him to the hospital," she said.

On Thursday, family members and other people gathered at the school to protest against the administration, alleging irresponsible behaviour.

The parents demanded action against those responsible from the Education Department and the police.

A case has been registered, and the teachers and the school owner have been questioned by the police.