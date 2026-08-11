Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha today passed the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, which seeks to rename the state as Keralam.
The legislation follows a resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly in June 2024 and sent to the Centre.
Introducing the bill on Monday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said it provides for the change in the state's name along with the necessary constitutional and consequential amendments required for its implementation.
Here Are The Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates:
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Approves Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026
The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026’passed in Lok Sabha.@nityanandraibjp @nityanandoffice @sansad_tv #MonsoonSession2026 #ParliamentSession #LokSabha #ParliamentOfIndia #18thloksabhasession pic.twitter.com/2LFYz4Fv9I— LOK SABHA (@LokSabhaSectt) August 11, 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition Not Changing Goalpost: Mallikarjun Kharge On Parliament Logjam
Amid the logjam in Parliament, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the opposition is not changing its goalpost and its stand has been consistent from the beginning, including the demand that Home Minister Amit Shah must make a statement on police brutalities against students.
Kharge also said that the students' protest in Jharkhand is a "separate issue" and asked whether every single issue can be taken on a single day.
"We are not changing our goalpost. Our position has remained consistent from the very beginning, and we have three specific issues. The first concerns the lathi-charge and firing on students - we want to know who issued the orders and how it happened; we want a statement in the House regarding this. Secondly, as a result of the lathi-charge, many students fell ill or were hospitalised; over a 100 suffered minor injuries, and many were wounded by pellet guns. We want a statement on this matter as well. It has been 18 days, and there is no willingness to provide a statement," Kharge told reporters in Parliament House complex.
"They are merely trying to make a quick statement and move on; that is their intention. The second issue is the 'Chanda Chori' (donation theft) matter, and the third is the demand for an apology. These three issues have been raised from the beginning, remain relevant now, and will continue to persist until they are resolved," the Congress chief said.
(PTI)
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: 'We Are Always Ready': Shashi Tharoor On Rahul Gandhi Facing Amit Shah In Parliament
#WATCH | "We are always ready," says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, on being asked why Rahul Gandhi is not ready to face Amit Shah in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/U1LTACEeFN— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Waving 'Rahul Gandhi Bhago Mat' posters, NDA MPs Stage Protest
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA MPs staged a protest on Tuesday, with multiple lawmakers heading towards the Parliament's Makar Dwar, carrying placards with slogans like "Grah Mantri ki Charcha se Rahul Gandhi bhago mat (Rahul Gandhi, don't run away from Home Minister's reply)".
The BJP MPs asserted that the Opposition and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi are "running away" from the discussion on the police action against students' protest even as the government confirmed that Home Minister Amit Shah is ready to give a statement on the issue.
Earlier on Monday, amid the heavy sloganeering from the Opposition benches in the Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told the House that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement about the students' protest and called upon the Opposition not to "run away" during the discussion.
Meanwhile, holding banners and posters against the Opposition, the NDA MPs stated that even as the government is ready to discuss the students' protest issue, the INDIA bloc is trying to disrupt the Parliament proceedings to avoid the discussion.
Some MPs were also seen holding banners condemning the Opposition's "silence" over the police action against peacefully protesting students in Jharkhand and demanded a statement from Rahul Gandhi over the issue.
(IANS)
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: "Rahul Gandhi Met Jharkhand Students": Priyanka Gandhi Amid NDA Protest
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi has already met the protesting students in Jharkhand amid NDA MPs' protest in Parliament over police action against agitators.
Soon after arriving at Parliament, Priyanka told the media, "Rahul Gandhi has met the students from Jharkhand."
Earlier today, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs held a protest march towards Parliament against the Opposition's logjam in both the Houses.
The MPs were seen carrying placards targeting Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of running away from debate on student protests.
Soon after commencing, the Lok Sabha was adjourned again until 2 pm following continued disruptions and several non-productive days in the House.
(ANI)
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: KC Venugopal Seeks Discussion On Financial Irregularities In Ram Mandir Trust
Congress MP KC Venugopal has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking an urgent discussion on what he described as "shocking revelations" of massive financial fraud, theft and embezzlement of public donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
In the notice submitted to the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday, Venugopal alleged that a highly organised racket was operating within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with bundles of cash and valuable jewellery donated by devotees allegedly being systematically siphoned off.
Venugopal said the matter was of "urgent importance" and warranted the suspension of regular business of the House for a discussion. He alleged that the donations were made by millions of devotees and constituted the hard-earned life savings of people across the country.
(ANI)
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi Attends NDA's 'Mangal Milan', MPs To March Over Parliament Deadlock
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party's weekly meeting, "Mangal Milan", is underway at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Union Minister JP Nadda and other NDA leaders are attending the meeting.
NDA MPs were seen wavind the Tiranga alongside PM Modi during the NDA parliamentary party meeting.
After the "Mangal Milan" meeting, NDA MPs will to march towards Parliament over the Opposition's logjam in the ongoing Monsoon Session regarding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on police action against student protestors during the Jantar Mantar protest.
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and other NDA leaders wave Tiranga during NDA's weekly parliamentary party meeting 'Mangal Milan' at PLB Building. pic.twitter.com/3FHHsS4Msr— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: "Rahul Gandhi Can't Run Away": Kiren Rijiju
राहुल गांधी चर्चा से भाग नहीं सकते, आपको गृह मंत्री जी का सामना करना होगा।— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 11, 2026
Rahul Gandhi demanded a response from Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji for days. Now that the Home Minister is ready to answer every point in detail, he must not run away.#राहुल_भागना_नहीं #BhagoMat pic.twitter.com/OSvCMeWDrv
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Four Bills On Agenda, Kerala Renaming Bill Among Key Legislations
Four bills have been listed on the government's legislative agenda in the Lok Sabha today, including a proposal to officially rename Kerala as "Keralam" through an amendment to the Constitution.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026. The legislation follows a resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly seeking a change in the state's official name. The Union Cabinet has already approved the proposal.
The bill seeks to amend the First Schedule of the Constitution to change the state's official name from "Kerala" to "Keralam".
Shah will also introduce the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) Bill, 2026. The proposed law aims to strengthen the cooperative sector by expanding the financial scope of the NCDC.
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will table the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, which seeks to streamline the functioning and restructuring of various tribunals across the country.
Meanwhile, Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy will introduce the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.
The proposed amendments are aimed at accelerating growth in the mining sector by encouraging private investment and simplifying procedures for the exploration and allocation of mining leases, particularly for critical minerals considered vital for strategic and industrial needs.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Manickam Tagore Moves Adjournment Motion In Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on alleged police action against students during a protest held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20, 2026.
In its notice, Manickam Tagore alleged that lathi charges, pellet guns, tear gas, and water cannons were used against students, including women participants, resulting in injuries and widespread public concern, emphasising that these allegations require a full, fair and transparent examination by the Lok Sabha House.
"I seek leave to move an Adjournment Motion to discuss a matter of urgent public importance concerning the police action during the student protest held at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on 20 July 2026. Reports and allegations arising from the incident have raised serious concerns regarding the nature and proportionality of force used to disperse the protesters. It has been alleged that lathi charges, pellet guns, tear gas, and water cannons were used against students, including women participants, resulting in injuries and widespread public concern. These allegations require a full, fair and transparent examination," the Congress leader said.
(ANI)
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition Floor Leaders To Meet To Chalk Out Strategy For Parliament Proceedings
Opposition party floor leaders will hold a meeting on Tuesday at 10 AM at the office of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha in Parliament to discuss and chalk out their strategy for the proceedings of the House.
Earlier, on Monday, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi stepped up his attack on Amit Shah, demanding a direct answer on who ordered police action against student protesters in the national capital, and stated that the Union Home Minister must "go" regardless of the answer.
Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition is not interested in listening to Shah's "opinion" and just wanted an answer on who was behind the police crackdown.
"Amit Shah does not have the courage to come to the Parliament and stand before us. This is what they have shown in the last 15 days. Neither Narendra Modi nor Amit Shah has the guts... No one is interested in his opinion; we just want to know who ordered the firing, and if he did not order it, then who in MHA ordered it? We want to understand: is there culpability or incompetence?" said Gandhi.
(ANI)
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: NDA MPs To March To Parliament Over Student Protest Row
National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs will march towards Parliament on Tuesday against the opposition's logjam in the ongoing Monsoon Session over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on police action against student protestors during the Jantar Mantar protest.
The NDA MPs will carry placards stating that while Amit Shah is ready for a discussion on student protests, the opposition is running away from it in Parliament.
This comes amid the ongoing confrontation between the government and the Opposition over the recent student protests and the police action against demonstrators. The issue has led to repeated disruptions in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding answers from the government and Rahul Gandhi seeking a response from Shah.
The government has now offered a debate on the issue, with the Home Minister set to respond.
(ANI)