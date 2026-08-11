Amid the logjam in Parliament, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the opposition is not changing its goalpost and its stand has been consistent from the beginning, including the demand that Home Minister Amit Shah must make a statement on police brutalities against students.

Kharge also said that the students' protest in Jharkhand is a "separate issue" and asked whether every single issue can be taken on a single day.

"We are not changing our goalpost. Our position has remained consistent from the very beginning, and we have three specific issues. The first concerns the lathi-charge and firing on students - we want to know who issued the orders and how it happened; we want a statement in the House regarding this. Secondly, as a result of the lathi-charge, many students fell ill or were hospitalised; over a 100 suffered minor injuries, and many were wounded by pellet guns. We want a statement on this matter as well. It has been 18 days, and there is no willingness to provide a statement," Kharge told reporters in Parliament House complex.

"They are merely trying to make a quick statement and move on; that is their intention. The second issue is the 'Chanda Chori' (donation theft) matter, and the third is the demand for an apology. These three issues have been raised from the beginning, remain relevant now, and will continue to persist until they are resolved," the Congress chief said.

(PTI)