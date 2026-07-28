Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Live Updates: Parliament is set for a significant legislative day on Tuesday, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to consider and pass a bill aimed at strengthening safeguards against unfair practices in public examinations, while the Rajya Sabha will take up measures related to national honour and the MSME sector.

In the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh will move the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 for consideration and passage. The proposed law seeks changes to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The House will begin the day with Question Hour, after which several ministers, including Jitin Prasada, Ram Nath Thakur, Nityanand Rai, SP Singh Baghel, BL Verma, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Pabitra Margherita, are scheduled to lay papers on the table.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 will be taken up for further consideration, with Home Minister Amit Shah expected to move its passage. The discussion follows a motion introduced by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Monday.

The Upper House will also see the introduction of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 by Union Minister Jitan Ram Majhi. The legislation proposes measures to strengthen the framework for dealing with delayed payments, facilitate enforcement of arbitral awards and give states greater flexibility in deciding the composition of Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Councils.

Here Are The Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Live Updates: