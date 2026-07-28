Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Live Updates: Parliament is set for a significant legislative day on Tuesday, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to consider and pass a bill aimed at strengthening safeguards against unfair practices in public examinations, while the Rajya Sabha will take up measures related to national honour and the MSME sector.
In the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh will move the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 for consideration and passage. The proposed law seeks changes to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
The House will begin the day with Question Hour, after which several ministers, including Jitin Prasada, Ram Nath Thakur, Nityanand Rai, SP Singh Baghel, BL Verma, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Pabitra Margherita, are scheduled to lay papers on the table.
In the Rajya Sabha, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 will be taken up for further consideration, with Home Minister Amit Shah expected to move its passage. The discussion follows a motion introduced by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Monday.
The Upper House will also see the introduction of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 by Union Minister Jitan Ram Majhi. The legislation proposes measures to strengthen the framework for dealing with delayed payments, facilitate enforcement of arbitral awards and give states greater flexibility in deciding the composition of Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Councils.
Here Are The Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Live Updates:
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition Floor Leaders To Meet In Mallikarjun Kharge's Office
Floor leaders of various opposition parties will hold a key strategy meeting here on Tuesday at 10:00 AM in the office of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, at the Parliament House.
The meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc leaders aims to chalk out a unified floor strategy and coordinate their approach across both Houses of Parliament--the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha--for the day's proceedings.
The meeting comes as the deadlock continues in Parliament over the NEET paper leak controversy. The Monsoon Session has seen regular adjournments as the Opposition continues its demand of discussion on police action against protesting students across the country.
Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Monday introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha.
(ANI)
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Ex-Trinamool Rebels Attend NDA's 'Mangal Milan' As NCPI Gets First Invite
The BJP-led NDA's weekly Parliamentary Party meeting, 'Mangal Milan', is underway in Parliament, with the newly-formed Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) invited to attend for the first time.
Former Trinamool Congress leaders now with the NCPI, including Sudeep Bandopadhyay, Kakoli Ghosh and Shatabdi Roy, are expected to participate in the meeting, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address alliance MPs.
The gathering comes amid a stormy Monsoon Session marked by debates over exam reforms and Opposition protests over alleged police action against students.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman Arrive For NDA's 'Mangal Milan' Meeting
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and other leaders arrive at the… pic.twitter.com/dHb6rSoU28— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' Meeting Beings
#WATCH | Delhi: NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting beings at the Parliament.— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other leaders attend the meeting. pic.twitter.com/mJKUkKo1fu
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi, Kiren Rijiju Attend NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' Meeting
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and other leaders arrives at the Parliament to attend the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting. pic.twitter.com/63y0sGHdgj— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2026