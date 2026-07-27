Man Creates World's Largest LEGO Mosaic In 2,100 Hours With 7.38 Lakh Bricks

An Indian artist has made it to the Guinness World Records for creating the largest LEGO mosaic using 7.38 lakh LEGO bricks.

Ritam Bhatnagar, also the founder of IFP (previously Indian Film Project), shared the achievement on Instagram and wrote, "WE DID IT! Still feels unreal saying this.. I am officially a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS holder!"

The record, titled "Largest LEGO Mosaic (Multiple Panels)", was created with 7,38,000 LEGO bricks and took more than 2,100 hours to complete. The achievement coincided with the opening of Mumbai's first official LEGO Store at R City Mall in Ghatkopar on July 25.

The record was not just his achievement but a result of the support and hard work of many people who believed in his idea, Bhatnagar said.

"This record isn't just mine. It's the result of people loving me coming together, believing in crazy ideas, 20 hour days, weirdest possible obstacle-solving, and a whole lot of people believing in a dream that sounded impossible," he wrote.

Sharing an emotional note about his journey, he said, "If someone had told 3 year old Ritam that one day he would build a Guinness World Record, he would probably have never believed it."

Bhatnagar also thanked his parents for taking responsibility for major parts of the project, including designing, arranging and procuring the LEGO bricks. "To mom dad, who took the entire project on their shoulder, right from designing to procuring to making it. You show me love in the best possible way," he wrote.

He also thanked his long-time supporter RJ Megha, saying she helped him see new possibilities as an artist and was among the first people to encourage his work. "To RJ Megha for being the one who made me see possibilities for more than a decade and half, and first one to cheer me as an artist," he added.

Bhatnagar, who is also a three-time TedX speaker, also gave credit to his close friends who helped manage tasks, solve problems and support him whenever he got stuck during the project. He thanked several others who stepped in, gave their time and helped make the record-breaking artwork possible.

He said the milestone was special but felt like only the beginning. "I cannot wait to build even crazier LEGO art, bigger installations, and experiences that make people stop, smile, and wonder, 'How on the earth did they build that?'"