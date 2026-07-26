This Indian Railway Station Holds A Guinness World Record For Having The World's Longest Platform

Imagine stepping off a train only to realise the platform beneath your feet stretches for more than 1.5 kilometres. You could keep walking for several minutes and still not reach the other end. It may sound unbelievable, but that is exactly what awaits passengers at one railway station in southern India. Officially recognised by Guinness World Records, this engineering feat has become one of the country's most fascinating railway landmarks. So, where is it? Let's find out.

Also Read: On 90th Birthday, Retired Doctor Climbed Mount Kilimanjaro And May Have Broken A Record

Hubballi Junction Is Home To The World's Longest Railway Platform

Photo: X/@sandeep_bayari

Hubballi Junction railway station in Karnataka is home to the world's longest railway platform, measuring 1,507 metres (4,944 feet). The platform secured a place in the Guinness World Records in 2023, overtaking Gorakhpur Junction in Uttar Pradesh, which previously held the title.

The platform was inaugurated in March 2023 as part of a railway yard remodelling project aimed at improving operational efficiency, safety and passenger convenience.

Just How Long Is It?

Numbers alone do not quite capture the scale of Hubballi's record-holding platform.

To put it into perspective:

It stretches more than 1.5 kilometres from end to end.

Walking from one side to the other can take several minutes.

It is long enough to accommodate some of India's longest passenger trains.

Why Was Such A Long Platform Built?

Photo: Instagram/@thelightbaggage

The platform was not built simply to set a world record. It serves an important operational purpose at one of Karnataka's busiest railway hubs.

Here's why it matters:

It can accommodate longer trains more efficiently.

It allows smoother boarding and deboarding of passengers.

It helps reduce congestion and operational bottlenecks.

It improves passenger movement during peak travel periods.

The project reflects Indian Railways' broader efforts to modernise infrastructure while preparing for growing passenger demand.

Also Read: This Is The Largest Airport In The World, Bigger Than An Entire Country

Nearby Attractions

If you are passing through Hubballi, there are several places worth exploring nearby, including Unkal Lake, Nrupatunga Betta and the historic Chandramouleshwara Temple.

Visitors can also explore the city's markets, known for North Karnataka cuisine and traditional textiles. Hubballi serves as a convenient base for exploring neighbouring Dharwad and other destinations across northern Karnataka.