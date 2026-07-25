Did CJP's 72-Hour Ultimatum Trigger Dharmendra Pradhan Exit? Inside Story

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on Saturday marked a big victory for the students and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and left many surprised that the Centre took such a decision. Until Friday, there had been no indication that the government was prepared to part with one of its senior ministers. Yet within 24 hours, Pradhan had resigned, the government had reopened negotiations with student protesters, and the CJP-led agitation announced an end to its weeks-long protest.

What changed so dramatically in such a short period?

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, the turning point came during the second round of talks between the Centre and CJP representatives on Friday. Those discussions, held after weeks of escalating protests over the NEET paper leak, reportedly ended without any agreement and left the government confronting an ultimatum from the protest leadership.

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Sources said the second round of negotiations between Health Minister JP Nadda, Minister Jitendra Singh and leaders of the CJP ended on a distinctly sour note.

Those present described the body language of the CJP delegation as unusually firm. Standing before the two senior ministers, the protest leaders made it clear they were unwilling to dilute their central demand.

"We have only one demand: Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation" - this is what the young student leaders' remained firm on.

According to sources, the CJP informed the government that it was giving the Centre 72 hours to remove the Education Minister. If that demand was not met, the group warned, protesters would once again march to Parliament, replicating the July 20 mobilisation that saw police brutality against protesting students.

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The CJP also conveyed that it would publicly announce the deadline if the government failed to respond.

According to sources, Nadda and Jitendra Singh replied only that they would consult the leadership and communicate the government's decision later.

Following the failed talks, Nadda and Jitendra Singh briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the developments, sources said.

As talks continued behind closed doors, the Education Ministry dismissed 47 officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in what was seen as an attempt to send a strong signal to protesters. The process of recruiting personnel as part of a restructuring of the NTA was also initiated.

Separately, the Union Cabinet approved an amendment bill aimed at strengthening laws against paper leaks, sources said.

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The Centre also announced reforms to the examination system, including transferring the Education Secretary and establishing fast-track courts to handle paper leak cases.

Yet none of these measures appeared sufficient to satisfy the protesters.

According to sources, the CJP's position did not change.

Pradhan's resignation remained its only immediate demand.

Saturday Morning: Final Meetings

Before the CJP convened its internal meeting on Saturday afternoon, Nadda and Jitendra Singh again met Amit Shah, according to sources.

Around the same time, Pradhan sent his resignation to PM Modi.

Only after news of Pradhan's resignation began circulating did Nadda and Jitendra Singh meet CJP representatives again. The third round of discussions took place against an entirely different backdrop.

Protest Ends After Resignation

Following the meeting, the CJP announced that it was ending its agitation.

At a joint press conference, the organisation appealed to protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere to return home.

The government, meanwhile, reiterated two key assurances.

First, ministers said no FIRs would be filed against protesters who had participated in the agitation.

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Second, they announced that the families of students who had died by suicide following the NEET paper leak would receive the maximum compensation available under existing government regulations.

The resignation effectively unlocked the negotiations that had remained deadlocked only hours earlier.

Why The Government Changed Course

According to sources, the Centre increasingly viewed the protests as qualitatively different from previous nationwide agitations. Officials believed the movement had begun spreading beyond Delhi into different parts of the country.

More importantly, they considered it fundamentally different from protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act or the farm laws.

The principal concern, according to sources, was that this was becoming a movement led by students and young people. The government did not want to risk prolonged confrontation with a generation that would shape the future.

Against that backdrop, the Centre attempted multiple interventions including structural changes to the NTA. It persuaded activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite fast.

Yet despite those initiatives, the government found itself fighting simultaneously against an increasingly united Opposition inside Parliament and an expanding youth movement outside it.

According to sources, that dual-front battle was gradually becoming politically unsustainable.

Parliament Calculations

The government is keen to ensure the smooth functioning of the ongoing Monsoon Session, particularly as it seeks to secure passage of a Constitutional Amendment Bill related to delimitation.

Officials believed Pradhan's resignation could remove one of the Opposition's principal issues for disrupting parliamentary proceedings. Whether that calculation succeeds is still uncler, but the resignation removes a central demand that Opposition parties had repeatedly raised.

A Big Move

Since Narendra Modi first became Prime Minister in 2014, ministers have occasionally been dropped during Cabinet reshuffles or moved on grounds of political or administrative performance.

But outright resignations under public pressure have been exceptionally rare.

Before Saturday, the only Union minister to resign following a major controversy during PM Modi's tenure was MJ Akbar, who stepped down as Minister of State for External Affairs in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement.

Several leaders within the ruling establishment privately argue that the circumstances surrounding Pradhan's departure are fundamentally different.

Unlike Akbar, they point out, Pradhan faced no personal allegations. Others argue that if Pradhan's resignation had ultimately become unavoidable, it should have been accepted immediately after the paper leak controversy surfaced.

Doing so, they say, could have prevented weeks of protests, public anger and mounting political damage. Now, some within the government believe it will need a major political initiative during the Monsoon Session to shift the national conversation.