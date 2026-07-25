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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: Dharmendra Pradhan has sent his resignation from the post of Union Education Minister to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The resignation comes ahead of the third round of talks between the government and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) today amid large-scale protests. Students across India, led by the satirical political group CJP, have been protesting for over a month, demanding Pradhan's resignation following the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Here Are The Live Updates On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation:

Jul 25, 2026 15:57 (IST)
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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: Kiren Rijiju Thanks Pradhan For 'Relentless Service'

Kiren Rijiju on Saturday reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and thanked him for his "relentless service".

Jul 25, 2026 15:50 (IST)
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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: Delhi Metro Opens Rajiv Chowk, 2 Other Stations

Entry gates for Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations are now open, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation updated on X.

Jul 25, 2026 15:46 (IST)
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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: CJP Updates Its Demands

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has updated its demands from three to four, asking Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Delhi Police personnel to apologise to protesters.

Jul 25, 2026 15:45 (IST)
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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: Amit Shah Meets PM Modi

Home Minister Amit Shah meets PM Modi after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Jul 25, 2026 15:44 (IST)
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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: Students Celebrate After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Jul 25, 2026 15:36 (IST)
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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: Dharmendra Pradhan Joined BJP In 1998

Dharmendra Pradhan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1998.

Pradhan entered electoral politics in Odisha and served as a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 2000 to 2004.

During this period, he was appointed president of the BJP Youth Wing (BJYM) in Odisha in 2001 and became National Secretary of the BJP in 2002.

In 2004, he was elected to the 14th Lok Sabha. The same year, he was appointed National President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Jul 25, 2026 15:35 (IST)
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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: A Look Back At Dharmendra Pradhan's Political Career

Pradhan's political journey began during his college days through the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

He started as an ABVP activist while studying at Talcher College in 1983. In 1985, he became president of the Talcher College Students' Union.

Over the next decade, he rose through the organisation's ranks, serving as State Secretary of ABVP in 1993 and National Secretary in 1995.

Jul 25, 2026 15:34 (IST)
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"Centre Will Have To Bow Before Public": Opposition On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

The Opposition on Saturday said the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is a victory of youth who "raised their voices to fix the education system".

"This is the victory of our millions of youth who raised their voices on the streets across the country to fix the education system... This is the victory of all those families who lost their blood, their children, because this government is corrupt," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X.

"This is the victory of the united opposition, who raised their voices from Parliament to the streets in the interest of the students," he added.

Jul 25, 2026 15:34 (IST)
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Dharmendra Pradhan First Minister To Quit Because Of A Row Since MJ Akbar In 2018

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a rare one. So rare, in fact, that to find a parallel, one has to rewind the clock all the way to 2018, when MJ Akbar stepped down from his post as Union Minister of State for External Affairs.

Jul 25, 2026 15:33 (IST)
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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live | "Accountability In A Democracy Cannot Be Indefinitely Evaded": Shashi Tharoor On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Jul 25, 2026 15:20 (IST)
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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: Sonam Wangchuk Calls It "Victory Of Democracy"

Jul 25, 2026 15:14 (IST)
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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live | "We Won't Go Like This": CJP Founder Reminds Government Of 2 Other Demands

Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from the post of Education Minister, but the cockroaches won't leave just yet, said CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke in first adress to the protesters following the resignation news.

The families of the children who died by suicide following NEET-UG 2026 paper leak should receive compensation of Rs 1 crore and action must be taken against police who acted against protesters on July 20, said Dipke.

Jul 25, 2026 15:09 (IST)
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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: Student Protesters Celebrate Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Jul 25, 2026 15:07 (IST)
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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live | "Democracy Wins": Video Shows CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Rejoicing Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Jul 25, 2026 15:05 (IST)
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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: CJP Shares An Update On Its 3 Demands

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ever since the start of protest. Now that demand has been fulfilled, two more demands remain unfulfilled, the party said in a post on X.

Sharing an update on its demands, the CJP wrote:

1. Dharmedra Pradhan must resign - DONE

2. 1 crore to the families of all students who died by suicide - PENDING

3. No action against any of the student protesters - PENDING

Jul 25, 2026 15:01 (IST)
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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live | "Long Live Student Power": CJP Welcomes Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Jul 25, 2026 14:53 (IST)
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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live | "Big Win For Democracy": AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Welcomes Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Jul 25, 2026 14:51 (IST)
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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: Dharmendra Pradhan's Full Statement On Resignation

In a letter posted on X, Dharmendra Pradhan said it has never been a "matter of personal prestige for him".

Jul 25, 2026 14:47 (IST)
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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: Dharmendra Pradhan Announces Resignation On X

Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from the post of Education Minister. He announced the move on his X (formerly Twitter) handle hours before the third round of talks between the Cockroach Janta Party and the Centre.

Jul 25, 2026 14:46 (IST)
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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: Dharmendra Pradhan Submits Resignation

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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