Dharmendra Pradhan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1998.

Pradhan entered electoral politics in Odisha and served as a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 2000 to 2004.

During this period, he was appointed president of the BJP Youth Wing (BJYM) in Odisha in 2001 and became National Secretary of the BJP in 2002.

In 2004, he was elected to the 14th Lok Sabha. The same year, he was appointed National President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).