Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: Dharmendra Pradhan has sent his resignation from the post of Union Education Minister to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The resignation comes ahead of the third round of talks between the government and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) today amid large-scale protests. Students across India, led by the satirical political group CJP, have been protesting for over a month, demanding Pradhan's resignation following the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
Here Are The Live Updates On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation:
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: Kiren Rijiju Thanks Pradhan For 'Relentless Service'
Kiren Rijiju on Saturday reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and thanked him for his "relentless service".
True leadership is measured over decades & @dpradhanbjp ji’s journey stands as a testament to lifelong engagement with public life & student welfare.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 25, 2026
Having worked alongside him in the Union Cabinet, I have seen his sincere dedication to strengthening India’s education ecosystem… pic.twitter.com/dNavUuVVh7
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: Delhi Metro Opens Rajiv Chowk, 2 Other Stations
Entry gates for Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations are now open, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation updated on X.
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 25, 2026
Entry gates for Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations are now open.
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: CJP Updates Its Demands
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has updated its demands from three to four, asking Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Delhi Police personnel to apologise to protesters.
CJP’s Demand Rooster Has Been Updated:— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 25, 2026
1. Dharmedra Pradhan must resign - ✅
2. Rs 1 Cr to the families of all students who died by suicide - Pending
3. No action against any of the student protesters - Pending
4. Public Apology From RAF & Delhi Police - Pending
Jantar Mantar…
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: Amit Shah Meets PM Modi
Home Minister Amit Shah meets PM Modi after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: Students Celebrate After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
इस्तीफे के बाद जश्न मनाते छात्र,#प्रयागराज pic.twitter.com/HCNWuWqfmH— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 25, 2026
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: Dharmendra Pradhan Joined BJP In 1998
Dharmendra Pradhan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1998.
Pradhan entered electoral politics in Odisha and served as a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 2000 to 2004.
During this period, he was appointed president of the BJP Youth Wing (BJYM) in Odisha in 2001 and became National Secretary of the BJP in 2002.
In 2004, he was elected to the 14th Lok Sabha. The same year, he was appointed National President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: A Look Back At Dharmendra Pradhan's Political Career
Pradhan's political journey began during his college days through the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
He started as an ABVP activist while studying at Talcher College in 1983. In 1985, he became president of the Talcher College Students' Union.
Over the next decade, he rose through the organisation's ranks, serving as State Secretary of ABVP in 1993 and National Secretary in 1995.
"Centre Will Have To Bow Before Public": Opposition On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
The Opposition on Saturday said the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is a victory of youth who "raised their voices to fix the education system".
"This is the victory of our millions of youth who raised their voices on the streets across the country to fix the education system... This is the victory of all those families who lost their blood, their children, because this government is corrupt," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X."This is the victory of the united opposition, who raised their voices from Parliament to the streets in the interest of the students," he added.
Dharmendra Pradhan First Minister To Quit Because Of A Row Since MJ Akbar In 2018
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a rare one. So rare, in fact, that to find a parallel, one has to rewind the clock all the way to 2018, when MJ Akbar stepped down from his post as Union Minister of State for External Affairs.
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live | "Accountability In A Democracy Cannot Be Indefinitely Evaded": Shashi Tharoor On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
The resignation of the Education Minister is an acknowledgment that accountability in a democracy cannot be indefinitely evaded. It comes after weeks of determined, peaceful voices raised by students, parents and citizens across the country who refused to be ignored.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 25, 2026
It also… https://t.co/3KkcRX5MBo
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: Sonam Wangchuk Calls It "Victory Of Democracy"
IT'S A VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 25, 2026
direct democracy... straight from the streets.
It's a victory of peace, patience & persévérance.
Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation.… pic.twitter.com/rSLOfvba2R
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live | "We Won't Go Like This": CJP Founder Reminds Government Of 2 Other Demands
Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from the post of Education Minister, but the cockroaches won't leave just yet, said CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke in first adress to the protesters following the resignation news.
The families of the children who died by suicide following NEET-UG 2026 paper leak should receive compensation of Rs 1 crore and action must be taken against police who acted against protesters on July 20, said Dipke.
This is democracy. He has resigned. We have two more demands. We won't go like this.— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 25, 2026
Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. But the families of the children who committed suicide should receive compensation of one crore rupees. They should get it.
One crore rupees compensation to all… pic.twitter.com/CyhfGDUola
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: Student Protesters Celebrate Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
शिक्षा मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने इस्तीफा दिया।— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 25, 2026
ये छात्रों की जीत है। pic.twitter.com/QgFV5pcsKt
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live | "Democracy Wins": Video Shows CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Rejoicing Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
DEMOCRACY WINS! 🇮🇳— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 25, 2026
Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. pic.twitter.com/DsB6hCHUzP
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: CJP Shares An Update On Its 3 Demands
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ever since the start of protest. Now that demand has been fulfilled, two more demands remain unfulfilled, the party said in a post on X.
Sharing an update on its demands, the CJP wrote:
1. Dharmedra Pradhan must resign - DONE
2. 1 crore to the families of all students who died by suicide - PENDING
3. No action against any of the student protesters - PENDING
The Cockroach Janta Party Demands Update:— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 25, 2026
1. Dharmedra Pradhan must resign ✅
2. 1 crore to the families of all students who died by suicide - PENDING
3. No action against any of the student protesters - PENDING
: CJP Chief
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live | "Long Live Student Power": CJP Welcomes Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
शिक्षा मंत्री जी ने अपना इस्तीफा भेजा।— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 25, 2026
छात्र शक्ति जिंदाबाद 🇮🇳 https://t.co/pSDDchOCs0
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live | "Big Win For Democracy": AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Welcomes Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
Congratulations to the entire country on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Big win for democracy. pic.twitter.com/whzjhwSjOs— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 25, 2026
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: Dharmendra Pradhan's Full Statement On Resignation
In a letter posted on X, Dharmendra Pradhan said it has never been a "matter of personal prestige for him".
July 25, 2026
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: Dharmendra Pradhan Announces Resignation On X
Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from the post of Education Minister. He announced the move on his X (formerly Twitter) handle hours before the third round of talks between the Cockroach Janta Party and the Centre.
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live: Dharmendra Pradhan Submits Resignation
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.