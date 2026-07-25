"Centre Will Have To Bow Before Public": Opposition On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

The Opposition on Saturday said the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is a "victory of youngsters who raised their voices to fix the education system".

Pradhan on Saturday said he has stepped down, a move that came amid protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding his resignation over the alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

"This is the victory of our millions of youth who raised their voices on the streets across the country to fix the education system... This is the victory of all those families who lost their blood, their children, because this government is corrupt," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X.

"This is the victory of the united opposition, who raised their voices from Parliament to the streets in the interest of the students," he added.

His party leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor said Pradhan's resignation is an "acknowledgment that accountability in a democracy cannot be indefinitely evaded".

"It comes after weeks of determined, peaceful voices raised by students, parents and citizens across the country who refused to be ignored," he wrote on X.

"It also comes after far too many young Indians faced unnecessary police brutality and force for exercising their democratic right to peaceful protest. That should concern every citizen, regardless of political affiliation," he added.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal called it a "big win for democracy".

"Congratulations to our youngsters," he said in a video statement.

"It is a big win for democracy," he said.

Dharmendra Pradhan On His Resignation

Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation on his X handle just hours before the third round of talks between the CJP and the Centre.

"Considering the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and across the country, so that anti-national forces do not take advantage of this situation ... I have sent my resignation letter to the Prime Minister," he wrote in his post.

He said he took full responsibility for the NEET paper leak and "never turned away from the situation", but "individuals holding responsible positions attempted to create obstacles and mislead students".