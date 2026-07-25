"Thank You All": Sonam Wangchuk's 1st Reaction On Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation

"It's a victory of democracy," climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk posted on X (formerly Twitter) in a first reaction following Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignations.

Sonam Wangchuk joined the satirical political group Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest calling for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and reform in education system on June 28 with a hunger strike. He broke his 26-day-long fast on Thursday night after the government assured him of a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue in Parliament, no legal action against protesting students, and compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following NEET paper leak.

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In a post on X, Wangchuk shared a picture from hospital bed, showing 'V' sign, depicting victory.

"Direct democracy... straight from the streets. It's a victory of peace, patience and perseverance," he wrote.

Wangchuk also congratulated CJP, Gen-Z of the nation, who have been leading the protest for over a month now, and thanked citizens for "shedding fear...and rising up from every corner of the nation."

Now that Pradhan has resigned, Wangchuk said the conversation will move from "accountability" to "reforms."

Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation from the post of Education Minister hours ahead of the third round of talks between the government and the Cockroach Janta Party. Sharing two-page-long statement on X, Pradhan expressed he has been "saddened" by the events of the past ten days.

"This is not a matter of personal prestige for me," Pradhan wrote in his letter.

"From day one, I took full responsibility and never turned away from the situation. I was determined not to let the potential of any meritorious student be ruined by the 'exam mafia' or to allow any injustice to befall any student," he said on irregularities regarding the NEET-UG examination, which was initially held on May 3, 2026, but was rescheduled to June 21 due to a paper leak.

What Cockroach Janta Party Said

"Long live student power," the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) posted on X after Pradhan submitted his resignation.

The CJP also shared a video showing its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, rejoicing he learned about Pradhan's resignation.

"This is democracy. He has resigned... Remember, do not mess with cockroach," Dipke told the CJP supporters.

The CJP, however, has made it clear that cockroaches won't go yet as two of their three demands remain unfulfilled.

The CJP has demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of children who died by suicide after the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and an assurance that no action will be taken against any of the student protesters.

The CJP has updated its wishlist. The fourth demand is an apology from Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Delhi Police personnel to protesters.