Abhijeet Dipke's "Going To Take A Nap" Post Shortly After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Amid the adrenaline hit and the rush of dopamine as the Cockroach Janta Party got its way - the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan - Abhijeet Dipke, the man behind the students' movement, has decided to take it easy.

Dipke, the 30 year-old, who was diagnosed with typhoid Saturday morning, announced he "will take a nap" shortly after the Education Minister resigned Saturday afternoon.

"Going to take a nap. See you all in a little while," he posted on X.

The social media-driven CJP spearheaded student protests that broke out in response to exam paper leaks, and is seeking systemic reforms in the education system.

Demonstrations at the Jantar Mantar protest site in the centre of New Delhi intensified during the week and began spreading to other parts of the country.

Police fired tear gas and charged with batons at protesters as they tried to march to Parliament on Monday, the first day of the Monsoon Session.

Five days later, the Minister resigned.

The government held two rounds of talks with CJP leaders on Monday and Friday but little headway was made, with the youth-led movement sticking to their demands ahead of another proposed meeting on Saturday.

Pradhan announced his resignation before that much-anticipated third round of talks.

"I am pained to see the events of the past 10 days. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me," he said in his letter in Hindi.

"India's youth power is the real strength of this nation. My resolve is that we will not let the country's youth get trapped in a vicious cycle of confusion."

Protesters erupted in joy after Pradhan's announcement.

"We have done it," Abhijeet Dipke said to a thunderous response by hundreds of protesters.

The mostly young demonstrators have occupied the Jantar Mantar protest site since last month to press for the Minister's resignation.