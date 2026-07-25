Dharmendra Pradhan Quits: 5 Key Points From His Resignation Letter

The resignation was made public just hours before a third round of talks was scheduled between the Cockroach Janta Party and the central government.
Here Are 5 Key Things Dharmendra Pradhan Said In His Resignation Letter To PM Modi
- Pradhan said he had spent over four decades working for students, teachers, and reform in education. He wrote, "I have always believed that a robust, inclusive, and visionary education system forms the cornerstone of a strong nation." He added, "I deeply respect the aspirations, sentiments, and legitimate expectations of the country's youth. Realising the dreams of India's young generation has been a moral commitment in our political and social lives." He also thanked the Prime Minister, saying, "I express my gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve the nation under his visionary leadership."
- Referring to the NEET-UG exam held on 3 May 2026, he wrote, "irregularities came to light regarding the NEET-UG examination." He explained, "Taking immediate cognisance of this, the Government of India handed the investigation over to the CBI, cancelled the exam, and announced a date for a re-examination."
- Pradhan said, "From day one, I took full responsibility and never turned away from the situation. I was determined not to let the potential of any meritorious student be ruined by the 'exam mafia' or to allow any injustice to befall any student."
On the NEET-UG results, he wrote, "The NEET-UG results declared on July 16 were satisfactory, with many meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds achieving success." He added, "However, even during this time, individuals holding responsible positions attempted to create obstacles and mislead students, an act that caused me deep distress." He also said, "I am pained by the events of the past ten days. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me."
Explaining the reason behind his decision to quit, Pradhan said, "It is my resolve not to let the country's youth get ensnared in a web of confusion." He added, "Considering the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, with the aim of preventing anti-national forces from exploiting it, preserving national unity, ensuring that not a single Indian student's future gets entangled in legal complexities, and allowing our children to devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers, I have submitted my resignation to the Honourable Prime Minister."