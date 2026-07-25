Dharmendra Pradhan Quits: 5 Key Points From His Resignation Letter

On the NEET-UG results, he wrote, "The NEET-UG results declared on July 16 were satisfactory, with many meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds achieving success." He added, "However, even during this time, individuals holding responsible positions attempted to create obstacles and mislead students, an act that caused me deep distress." He also said, "I am pained by the events of the past ten days. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me."

Explaining the reason behind his decision to quit, Pradhan said, "It is my resolve not to let the country's youth get ensnared in a web of confusion." He added, "Considering the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, with the aim of preventing anti-national forces from exploiting it, preserving national unity, ensuring that not a single Indian student's future gets entangled in legal complexities, and allowing our children to devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers, I have submitted my resignation to the Honourable Prime Minister."

