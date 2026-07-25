Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Sends Resignation To PM Modi Amid Student Protests

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He announced the move on his X handle just hours before the third round of talks between the Cockroach Janta Party and the Centre.

Pradhan's resignation was the main demand of the protesters camping at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for over a month.

The talks between the CJP and the Centre were deadlocked over the demand for Pradhan's resignation. On Saturday morning, the CJP had made it clear that there can be no discussions if government refuses to sack Dharmendra Pradhan.

With Pradhan's resignation, the government has fulfilled all the demands put forth by the protesters.

The key demands were:

Resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan

No legal action against the student protesters, and

Compensation for the families of students who died by suicide after NEET paper leak.

The Center had assured the CJP on the latter two demands during the Friday, but had remained silent on the resignation demand.

In his X post announcing his resignation Pradhan said: "I hold deep respect for the aspirations, sentiments, and rightful expectations of the youth of this country. Realising the dreams of India's young generation has been the moral resolve of our political and social life. I express my gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister for the opportunity given to me to serve the nation under his visionary leadership."

The protest site at Jantar Mantar erupted in celebration the moment news of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation arrived.

Reacting to the news of resignation, the CJP posted: "Long Live Student Power."

The student protests, which have spread of dozens of cities across the country in the last few days, had become a big political issue with the Opposition throwing its weight behind the movement and cornering the government.