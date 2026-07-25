Internet Calls <i>Lock Upp 2</i> "Scripted" After Video Of Shivangi Joshi's Different Hairstyles Goes Viral

Lock Upp 2 has kept viewers hooked with its drama, confrontations and unexpected twists, but a recent viral clip has sparked a fresh debate online. Eagle-eyed fans noticed what appeared to be a sudden change in contestant Shivangi Joshi's hairstyle within the same sequence. The continuity error triggered speculations about whether certain moments in the reality show are staged or heavily edited.

The clip shows Shivangi Joshi calling out Shilpa Shinde for talking about her personal life. She is seen with her hair tied in a bun, yet seconds later in the uninterrupted conversation, her hairstyle changes to a ponytail, leaving viewers puzzled.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "Hum to start se hi keh rahe hain, yeh bhi script hi mila hai."

Another user came to the show's defence, saying, “They edit lengthy arguments, that's why.” Someone else countered, “Understood. But how do you explain one line where Shivangi starts with a bun and ends with a ponytail?”

"Are yarr ban khul gya hoga matlab kya ladayi ke beech mein make up karenge. Kuch bhi matlab," read a comment.

A fan said, "Cut huya shayaad." The back-and-forth kept the online discussion going.

The fallout between Shivangi Joshi and Shilpa Shinde was triggered by Shilpa's repeated jabs at Shivangi's private life. Things escalated when Shilpa claimed Shivangi had dated multiple co-stars and even implicated Harshad Chopda with loaded remarks.

Shivangi confronted her, arguing that personal attacks had no place in the game. The confrontation turned bitter as Shivangi accused Shilpa of slut-shaming, while Shilpa refused to back down, making it one of the most talked-about fights of the season.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp Season 2 streams on Netflix. New episodes drop weekly from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.