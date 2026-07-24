"Hunger Tastes Better": Sonam Wangchuk As He Sips Soup To End Fast On 26th Day

After more than three weeks without any food, activist Sonam Wangchuk finally ended his hunger strike at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital while being surrounded by union ministers, supporters, medical staff, and family. Wangchuk sat up on his hospital bed and took his first sip from a cup - that was not water - in 26 days after Union Minister JP Nadda read out the government's assurances.

"Hunger tastes better", Wangchuk said in his first words as he took a sip of soup after breaking his fast.

Photo Credit: PTI

He elaborated that while the soup tastes good, hunger "doesn't taste bad" either.

A nearly 7-minute-long video showed Union Minister JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh, senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, doctors and Wangchuk's family members standing near him. Reading out the government's assurance, Nadda said, "The government is positive about not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those participating in the march to the Parliament on July 20, 2026. The government has already assured its discussions to find solutions to paper leaks and educational reforms for exams in the Parliament. Besides, the government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks."

To this, Wangchuk said, "I'm grateful and happy to break my fast. Thank you" - while holding the hands of Nadda and Singh.

Also Read: Inside Story: How Centre Got Sonam Wangchuk To End His Hunger Strike

"I'm touched and grateful to the government, and I want to appeal to the protesting students to maintain utmost peace. To express their feelings is a legitimate thing, but I do not approve of violence of any kind, and allowing any anti-social elements to take advantage of this is not acceptable to me," he added.

Turning to his wife, Wangchuk then said, "Gitanjali has always been by my side. I don't want to thank you but express my feelings."

Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike since June 28 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak. On July 18, he was removed from the protest site and taken to Safdarjung Hospital after doctors flagged his deteriorating health.

His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, soon moved the Delhi High Court, alleging negligence at the government-run facility. After two days of hearing, the court allowed him to be shifted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital - where he broke his fast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged Wangchuk to follow medical advice and regain his health after ending the hunger strike. "I urge Sonam ji to follow the doctors' advice in his daily routine and regain his old weight as soon as possible. I pray to the Almighty for his good health," he said.